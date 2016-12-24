CV Jonatan González Sánchez

Currículum vitae Jonatan González Sánchez Página 1/3 Jonatan González Sánchez INFORMACIÓN PERSONAL Madrid, España 63807576...
Currículum vitae Jonatan González Sánchez Página 2/3 COMPETENCIASPERSONALES_______________________________________________...
Currículum vitae Jonatan González Sánchez Página 1/3 ONG’s________________________________________________________________...
  1. 1. Currículum vitae Jonatan González Sánchez Página 1/3 Jonatan González Sánchez INFORMACIÓN PERSONAL Madrid, España 638075764 gonzalez.sanchez.jntn@gmail.com Linked-in: es.linkedin.com/in/jonatangonzalezsanchez Sexo Masculino I Fecha de nacimiento 08/10/1991 I Nacionalidad Española EXPERIENCIA PROFESIONAL ____________________________________________________ Noviembre 2016 – Actualidad Arquitecto y Arquitecto Técnico AGI-Architects (www.agi-architects.com) Junio 2015 – Octubre 2016 Arquitecto Técnico EC3 Rehabilitaciones (www.grupoec3.com) Jefe de Obra; Ampliación para Alcampo Pio XII, Chamartín. Rehabilitación de edificios Enero 2015 - Junio 2015 Arquitecto y Arquitecto Técnico AMID.cero9 (www.cero9.com) Concurso de arquitectura; Balneario de la Fuente Santa, La Palma. Concurso de arquitectura; Yacimiento romano Clunia, Burgos. Enero 2014 - Diciembre 2014 Becario Arquitecto técnico. Ferrovial (www.ferrovial.com) Planos, presupuestos y mediciones. EDUCACION Y FORMACIÓN_________________________________________________________________ Septiembre 2014- Actualidad Grado en fundamentos de la arquitectura Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid, politécnica. Septiembre 2009-Enero 2014 Grado en edificación Escuela Universitaria de Arquitectura Técnica de Madrid, politécnica.
  2. 2. Currículum vitae Jonatan González Sánchez Página 2/3 COMPETENCIASPERSONALES_________________________________________________________ Otros idiomas COMPRENDER HABLAR ESCRIBIR Comprensión auditiva Comprensión lectora Interacción oral Expresión oral Ingles Alto Alto Medio Medio Alto First Certificate in English /Viajes a EE.UU y a Reino Unido Gallego Alto Alto Medio Medio Bajo Lenguaje paterno Portugues Medio Alto - - - Vínculos familiares Competencias informáticas o Autocad: más de 6años de experiencia. Laboral y académicamente. o Revit:Cursos:BásicoRevit(30horas).AvanzadoRevit(40horas). OnlinebyDanielLagunas Galvan. 1 año de experiencia en proyectos universitarios. o CypeCad: Curso de 30 horas. Calculo de estructura de proyecto fin de carrera o Sketchup: 1 año de experiencia a nivel académico o Rhinoceros: 3 años de experiencia a nivel académico, y profesionalmente. o CE3X: 3 años de experiencia, certificaciones energéticas a nivel laboral o Grasshopper: 2 años de experiencia a nivel académico o Photoshop:3añosdeexperienciaacadémicaylaboral.Aplicadoa Marketingypublicidad. o Arduino: 1 año de experiencia a nivel académico o Processing: nivel académico o Microsoft Proyect: nivel académico o Presto/Menfis: 1 año nivel académico y profesional o Ofimática: mas de 6 años Competencias relacionadas con el empleo o Trabajo en estudio : Organización de trabajo, respuesta de diseño, resolución de problemas constructivos,viabilidad de proyecto. o Capacidad de proyección: Proyectos realizados enla universidad, y en estudio o Prevención y seguridad o Construcción de viviendas unifamiliares conmadera o Controlde calidad de materialesy procesos: Recepción de materiales, pruebas de calidad in-situ. o Valoraciones y tasaciones de viviendas o Mediciones y presupuestos: Locales comerciales, hoteles, viviendas, chalets, trasteros… o Mantenimiento y rehabilitación o Jefatura de obras: Dirección de trabajo, organización de equipos, previsión de obra, control de ejecución… o Dirección facultativa o Conocimientos estructurales: Cursos, libros, cálculo de pequeñas estructuras, y en general gran capacidad y actitud para entender la función estructural de los elementos. o Certificaciones energéticas: En viviendas de bloque y asesoramiento de mejora en instalaciones y procedimientos. o
  3. 3. Currículum vitae Jonatan González Sánchez Página 1/3 ONG’s_______________________________________________________________________________ Save the Children Green Peace Proyecto ONG.world (En desarrollo) PUBLICACIONES____________________________________________________________________ El CROQUIS, Nº 184: AMID.CERO9 2010 / 2016 & MOS architects 2008 / 2016. (2016). Colaborador. Proyecto Balneario de la Fuente Santa en La Palma & Yacimiento Romano Clunia INFORMACIÓN ADICIONAL___________________________________________________________ Permiso de conducir Tipo B Actualmente cursando 5º de Arquitectura enla ETSAM. Posibilidad de convenio con la universidad.

