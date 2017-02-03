JOLENE A AMBURN 5 BRIARCLIFF LN LUMBERTON, TX 77657 (409) 381-1035 jolene.amburn@yahoo.com Career Objectives I am a resour...
Jolene Amburn's Resume

  1. 1. JOLENE A AMBURN 5 BRIARCLIFF LN LUMBERTON, TX 77657 (409) 381-1035 jolene.amburn@yahoo.com Career Objectives I am a resourceful, competent, analytical minded professional seeking a position where I can utilize my research and managerial skills. I anticipate being in an environment conducive to constant learning so that I am able to continuously grow. Summary of Qualifications Technological instruction, Database management, Spreadsheet management, Report development, Critical thinking, Excellent communication skills, Excellent planner and coordinator, Works well under pressure, Team building, Employee training/development Work History Windham School District, Huntsville, Texas Teacher Taught GED to state offenders Differentiate instruction Administer academic tests Maintain classroom management Kirbyville CISD, Kirbyville, Texas Jan 11, 2016 - Oct 20, 2016 Teacher Differentiate instruction Communicate with parents Maintain a grade book and attendance roster Classroom discipline/Management Create and implement instruction Responsive Education Solutions, Lewisville, Texas Aug 17, 2015 - Jan 08, 2016 Teacher/Director Differentiate instruction Communicate with parents Maintain a grade book and attendance roster Classroom discipline/Management Create and implement instruction Newton ISD, Newton, Texas Jun 10, 2009 - Aug 14, 2015 Teacher Differentiate instruction Communicate with parents Maintain a grade book and attendance roster Classroom discipline/Management Create and implement instruction Department of Family and Protective Services, Orange, Texas Aug 01, 2007 - Jun 09, 2009 CPS Investigator I Jun 01, 2005 - Dec 01, 2005 Investigate and intervene in cases of child abuse or neglect Respond to complaints from law enforcement agencies, schools, day care centers and others Work with parents and other social service agencies to correct problems and keep children safe Communicate effectively with children, parents, teachers, and others
  2. 2. Effectively cope with distressing situations Visiting homes to inspect conditions Remove children from unsafe living conditions Complete and maintain all casework paperwork Complete forms for court Testify in court First Judicial District Juvenile Probation, Jasper, Texas Intern Worked with Caseworker (computer program) Wrote case plans Escorted juveniles to facilities Sat in on numerous adjudication hearings Assisted in gathering proper paperwork for juvenile Diamond G. Designs, Newton, Texas Jan 10, 2005 - May 10, 2005 Office Manager Communicating with the public/customers Organizing and placing all orders Completing all paperwork including invoicing Designing art work Proofing art work Assisting in production of merchandise Orange County Juvenile Probation, Orange, Texas Sep 01, 2001 - Jan 10, 2005 Intern Managed a caseload of juveniles on deferred probation Worked with Caseworker (computer program) Wrote case plans Revised the Social History packets Escorted juveniles to facilities Sat in on numerous adjudication hearings Assisted in gathering proper paperwork for juvenile Aug 15, 2003 - Nov 27, 2003 Education Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas Bachelor Degree Major: Criminal Justice Minor: Sociology GPA: 3.94 Lamar State College - Orange, Orange, Texas Associate Degree Major: Criminal Justice Minor: Sociology GPA: 3.94 Center for Advanced Legal Studies, Houston, Texas 8 months, technical or vocational school Major: Paralegal Studies GPA: 4.0
  3. 3. Occupational License or Certification Texas Educator Certificate (4-8 Generalist) Certification State Board for Educator Certification, Texas Expires: Jul 31, 2020 Texas Educator Certification (Grade 4-8 ESL) Certification Expires: Jul 31, 2020 State Board for Educator Certification, Texas

