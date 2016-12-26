BIG.JOHN.SMITHs.1995-2016RESUME.iv

JOHN T. SMITH, IV 101 Falcon Way  Longview, Texas 75605  214-600-1705 e-mail: ZXAlpha128@gmail.com Education: Master of ...
  1. 1. JOHN T. SMITH, IV 101 Falcon Way  Longview, Texas 75605  214-600-1705 e-mail: ZXAlpha128@gmail.com Education: Master of Arts in Liberal Arts with English concentration Dallas Baptist University-Expected Graduation-Summer. 2017 Bachelor of Arts in Literary Studies from the University of Texas at Dallas: Class of 1994 Teacher Certification: 8-12 English, Language Arts and Reading Skills • Management skills / End-user website team supervisor / Call Center • Published digital writings as Longivew News Journal blogger “ONLY SON” -June 2014 – July 2016. • Classroom instruction in English literature • Freelance novel editor Work Experience Tyler ISD Facilitator of classroom instruction in English I thru IV in a self-paced, technology-based student credit recovery program, to assist high school students of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High School. Coordinates student college field trip(s), including to the University of Texas at Dallas and created a chess team for scholastic tournament within the Tyler ISD at Robert E. Lee High School Gilmer ISD Classroom teacher to senior English high school students with instruction in narrative fiction, poetry, essays, non-fiction and biographical essays Holiday Inn Express &Suites Longview Night auditor/Guest Services Agent/Front Desk Clerk Longview ISD Longview Global High T-STEM Academy T–S.T.E.M classroom teacher Student instruction in Inquiry-Based Learning projects and lessons designed to foster student competence in Texas T-STEM Aug. 2016-Present Aug. 2015-Jul.-‘16 Aug.-2015-Feb. ‘16 Dec.-15-2011- Jul. ‘15
  2. 2. H.L. Foster Middle School 8th grade Pre-AP ELAR teacher Traditional and Pre-Advanced Placement students at the middle school grade level. EVAAS scores: Level 3+ Irving ISD T-S.T.E.M classroom teacher Jack E. Singley Academy (Academy of Irving ISD) Taught English and instruction in T-STEM curriculum. Utilized new strategies to increase performance within the classroom. Recipient of the 2010 Silver (Irving Celebration of Excellence) I.C.E Award Recipient in Math and Science High School division 8th grade English Language Arts teacher Sam Houston Middle School Aug.2005-8/’08 Instruction in ELAR and extracurricular activities for low-performing students including Saturday tutoring in Reading. Recognized by Irving City Mayor for 2008 National Junior High Chess Team place at the USCF National Junior High Chess Championship. Nominated for Irving Celebration of Excellence (I.C.E Award Silver Award for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe unit in distance learning project. Dallas ISD 8th grade Language Arts teacher W.H. Gaston Middle School Emergency Certification teacher (UTD in class training) Southwest Securities Client Services Manager Trainer/manager to night shift inbound call center and website Registered Representative team for a web-based securities trading NOKIA E-Commerce Customer Care Manager Professionally written e-mail response team manager to product end-users, warranty repair problem-resolution and website FAQ and text content for www.nokiausa.com prodcuts Fidelity Investments Website Internet Response Team /Registered Rep for NASD Securities Broker/Dealer mutual fund company***Series 7, 63, & 6 licences*** Aug.-2002-Jul‘05 Aug. 1999Aug.’01 Feb. 1999-Aug. ‘99 Dec. 1995-Aug.’98

