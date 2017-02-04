Ultra™ ULTRA™ A DEEP INSIGHT SOLUTIONS PRODUCT INTRODUCING
Deep Insight Solutions - MapR Ultra

  1. 1. Ultra™ ULTRA™ A DEEP INSIGHT SOLUTIONS PRODUCT INTRODUCING
  2. 2. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Our Proud Heritage Started Developing Big Data Solutions in 2006… … building advanced data fusion platforms for the Intelligence Community and US Department of Defense. Working with Google and Yahoo, we pioneered the use of Hadoop as the Big Data platform for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Military Intelligence. We have deployed over 100 PB of capacity around the world including Afghanistan, Iraq and the Horn of Africa.
  3. 3. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Solutions Development We have been fortunate enough to work with some amazing people… … and been given a chance to develop some amazing products. 2007-2012 Deployed over 65PB for US Army Intel in first PODs 2010-2012 Engineered FlexPod with NetApp 2013+ 300 Rack deployment for USSOCOM, worldwide enterprise architecture 2011-2012 Provide Security Architecture for UCS 2013 Big Data platform on Humvee, Helicopters, FOBs The stuff we can tell you about…
  4. 4. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Security Architecture Design Principles  The Ultra Security Framework™ provides a flexible combination of security compliance and operational automation.  Ultra provides comprehensive Defense in Depth security for the MapR platform.  Ultra is based on the SCAP Security Guide Project and provides NIST 800-53, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 compliance. GOVERNMENT •NIST 800-53 •FIPS 140-2 •ISO 27001 •DISA STIG •HIPAA •SOX •PCI-DSS •GLBA •CIP •GXP HEALTH •NIST 800-53 •FIPS 140-2 •ISO 27001 •DISA STIG •HIPAA •SOX •PCI-DSS •GLBA •CIP •GXP FINANCE •NIST 800-53 •FIPS 140-2 •ISO 27001 •DISA STIG •HIPAA •SOX •PCI-DSS •GLBA •CIP •GXP INTERNETOFTHINGS •NIST 800-53 •FIPS 140-2 •ISO 27001 •DISA STIG •HIPAA •SOX •PCI-DSS •GLBA •CIP •GXP
  5. 5. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Value Proposition Ultra Security Compliant Framework Build new or transform existing deployments with our advanced security compliant framework to a highly secure, managed configuration with an 'Defense in Depth' architecture that is ready for the most demanding industry use cases. Securing streaming data, by ensuring proper management and governance of the data and overall platform infrastructure. Open standards based software stack facilitates rapid integration of 3rd party tools and services. End to end role based data & application security controls. Automated standards based hardened operating system, services and application deployment and configuration. INTERNET OF THINGS FINANCEGOVERNMENT HEALTH A field proven framework for highly sensitive intelligence gathering and data analysis. Store sensitive and regulated data locally to maintain compliance with evolving regulatory Facilitates and secures high volume streaming transactions in the most complex regulatory environments.
  6. 6. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary What is 'Defense in Depth'? Technical Security Operational Security Information System Security The NSA definition for 'Defense in Depth' is: “'Defense in Depth' is a practical strategy for achieving Information Assurance in today’s highly networked environments. It is a “best practices” strategy in that relies on the intelligent application of techniques and technologies that exist today. The strategy recommends a balance between the protection capability and cost, performance and operational considerations.” (SCORE, 2011) Over the years and working in conjunction with the U.S. Intelligence community, Deep Insight Solutions engineers and analysts have been responsible for defining, designing and implementing the 'Defense in Depth' strategy for the world’s most secure networked environments, including the National Security Agency, CIA and Department of Defense military intelligence networks.
  7. 7. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Technical Security Ultra security concepts that are related to the technical security controls as described in NIST 800-53. Activities include:  Identification and Authentication  User Identification and Authentication  Device Identification and Authentication  Identifier Management  Authenticator Management  Access Control  Account Management  Access Enforcement  Information Flow Enforcement  Separation of Duties  Least Privilege  Session Controls  Permitted Actions without Id or Authentication  Security Attributes  Remote Access  Systems and Communications Protection  Application Partitioning  Shared Resources  Denial of Service Protection  Boundary Protection  Transmission Security  Single User Mode  PKI and Cryptography  Mobile Code  Protection of Information at Rest  Audit and Accountability  Auditable Events  Content of Audit Records  Audit Storage  Audit Reduction and Response  Protection of Audit Information  Time Synchronization
  8. 8. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Operational Security Operational management focuses on all of the activities required to sustain an organization’s security posture on a daily basis. Activities include:  Maintaining visible and up to date system security policies.  Automated Certification & Accreditation changes to the solution architecture. The C&A processes should provide the data to support risk management based decisions. These processes should also acknowledge that a “risk accepted by one is a risk shared by many” in an interconnected environment.  Effective management of the system security posture, including installation of security patches, virus updates, and maintaining up-to-date access control lists.  Provisioning and protection of key management services.  Performing system security assessments to assess and document the continued “Security System Readiness”.  Monitoring and reacting to current threats.  Attack sensing, warning and response.  Recovery and reconstitution.
  9. 9. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Information System Security Information Assurance is required for systems Certification and Accreditation. Activities include:  Risk Assessment  Ultra Self Risk Assessment  Vulnerability Scanning and Report Generation  Security Assessment and Authorization
  10. 10. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Time to Value MapR Ultra Timeline: 1 Day Typical Timeline: 6-12 Months Hardware Architecture Design Cloud Workload Service Requirements Establish Compliance Controls Create Distributed Cloud Environment Deployed Compliant Production Environment Software Architecture Design Software Integration NSA Security Architecture Framework The MapR Ultra™ Security Compliance Framework integrates thousands of security related mitigations and enhancements to provide a turnkey, highly secure solution. The majority of our customers are standing up their platform from bare metal in the morning, and by the afternoon are bringing data into the platform, deploying custom applications and conducting analytics without sacrificing security. 5 6 7 81 2 3 4
  11. 11. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Component Architecture PlatformOrchestration Application Framework for Custom Development MapR Partner Network Commercial Engines and ApplicationsOpen Source Engines and Tools Commodity Infrastructure Ultra Security Compliance Framework™ PKI, Secure Remote Access, LDAP, Audit Management, Host-based firewall, Unauthorized service prevention, Secure Hardened OS, IA C&A Scanning, IA Report generation. Custom Applications & Services
  12. 12. Deep Insight Solutions™Proprietary Product Configuration and Service Options Ultra Management Node • Physical Appliance or Virtual Appliance Ultra Managed Node Annual License • Right to Use/Access to Patches and Security Update Repositories Information Assurance Annual Subscription • Quality Assured CVE & IAVA Updates • 30 Days for CAT I’s, 90 days for CAT II-IV Managed Platform Support Services Annual Subscriptions • Tier 1 Support 8/5/5 Business Day Response • Tier 2 Support 8/7/3 Business Day Response • Tier 3 Support 8/7/Next Business Day Response • Tier 3 Support 24/7/Same Day Response

