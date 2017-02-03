PROBLEMA 1 Universidad tecnológica de torreón Jennifer Alejandra Salazar Zamarripa 2’’cC’
En la figura, las dos circunferencias tiene un radio de 20 cm cada una y don tangentes entre si . Las rectas l1y l2son tan...
CON LOS RADIOS DE CADA CIRCUNFERENCIA ,TRAZAMOS UN RECTÁNGULO
PRIMERO PASO : SE SACA EL ÁREA DE LOS CÍRCULOS A= π*𝑟2 A= (3.141592654)* (20)2 A= 1256.637061 A= 1256.637061/4 A= 314.1592...
EL SIGUIENTE PASO ES RESTAR EL ÁREA DE LOS CÍRCULOS CON EL ÁREA DEL RECTÁNGULO 800 - 628.31185307 =171.6819693 El resultad...
PROBLEMA 2 El área del cuadrado menor es 81 𝑖𝑛2 .determina el área del circulo y del cuadrado mayor
SE SACA LA RAÍZ DEL CUADRADO MENOR PARA DETERMINAR CADA UNO DE SUS LADOS 81 = 9 Después se sacara la raíz de la diagonal d...
EL RESULTADO OBTENIDO SE DIVIDIRÁ ENTRE DOS PARA CALCULAR EL RADIO 12.72792206/2 =6.36396103 Ya obteniendo el resultado, u...
SACAMOS EL ÁREA DEL CUADRADO MAYOR , SE TOMA LA DIAGONAL DEL CUADRADO MENOR COMO REFERENCIA DE UNO DE LOS LADOS DEL CUADRA...
