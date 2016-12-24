ABSORPTION SPECTROPHOTOMETRY BY: KAREEM JELILAT T.
BASED ON: ❖ Determination of concentration of solutions ❖ Studying acid hemolysis of erythrocytes Of particular significan...
Different methods have been developed for measuring the concentrations of substances within the body fluids, but a commonl...
The attenuation or extinction coefficient is given by: μ=1/𝜹 and its unit of measure is m-1 or cm-1. Extinction is the abs...
❖ Nature of the solvent ❖ Wavelength of light Thus, the Lambert- Beer law is only valid for monochromatic light (light of ...
EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE Two transparent cuvettes are filled with distilled water and methyl blue solution respectively. The...
ACID HEMOLYSIS OF ERYTHROCYTES Under physiologic conditions,slightly less than 1% of RBCs are destroyed each day and are r...
● The extinction of RBC suspension follows and this decreases over time but NEVER reaches zero ● This is due to the red co...
EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURE The spectrophotometer is also set to a certain wavelength (555 nm) 10minutes before the experiment....
Best of Luck in the Colloquium and Final Exam!!!
