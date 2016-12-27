This certificate of competency is granted to Javier I. Hoyos in recognition for having successfully completed all requirements for the Core Professional Humanitarian Training.



Dr. Kirsten Johnson, MD, MPH, CEO Humanitarian U

26 December 2016



Reference Number: 02716-HU005-05897



Designed and taught by experts from around the world, Humanitarian U’s Core Program (Core Professional Humanitarian Training Certificate) combines academic rigor, evidence-based practice, standardized learning objectives and content that is globally recognized as “core” to all humanitarians. This professional training program streamlines the essential competencies that every humanitarian must achieve



The complete professional certificate program is made up of 4 courses, with each course comprising several modules.



Course 1 (Humanitarian Context, Systems, and Standards) sets the scene for humanitarian action, providing a portrait of the contemporary humanitarian environment while highlighting the complexity and diversity of humanitarian contexts and response. Course 1 explores the Humanitarian Context, Humanitarian System, Humanitarian Actors and Humanitarian Principles and Standards.



Course 2 (Building Blocks for Humanitarian Practice) introduces the values, ethics and principles that underpin humanitarian action. It provides an overview of the bodies of law that inform humanitarian response including international humanitarian law, human rights law, refugee law, and international disaster response law.



Course 3 (Cross-cutting Themes and Future Directions) addresses important trends and cross-cutting issues that must be considered in all humanitarian operations, including gender, disability, environment, protection, HIV/AIDS and DRR (disaster risk reduction). Course 3 also covers trends in humanitarian technology including the innovations that change and impact the way humanitarians do their work through crowd-sourcing and GPS-mapping to name a few. Further, Course 3 covers security in the field – both pre-departure and on-site and includes risk assessments, what to do in specific situations and how to come home safe. Finally, Course 3 offers a portrait of the emerging trends in humanitarianism touching on demographic shifts, climate change, the global burden of disease and the changing nature of conflict.



Course 4 (Case Study) is about how to practice what students have learned in the other courses of this program and. Course 4 starts in the early hours of a complex emergency and guides students through an initial assessment of the affected population. Students encounter the UN Cluster system and issues pertaining to logistics and leadership. Each technical sector: nutrition, food, livelihoods, shelter, health, water and sanitation and the cross-cutting issues is to be addressed in the context of the emergency.



Program Leaders

Dr. Kirsten Johnson

Dr. Peter Walker

Dr. Hilarie Cranmer

Dr. Miriam Aschkenasy

Mr. Will Plowright