LinkedIn Resume Winter 2016

  1. 1. JARED D. COLLIER Email: jdcollier136@gmail.com Phone: (801) 520-9203 140 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston College Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 EDUCATION Boston College; Chestnut Hill, MA Expected graduation May 2017 Morrissey College of Arts & Sciences Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics – Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts Education, skills for thinking and being  GPA: 3.69  Top 20% of class  Academic focus on philology & historical linguistics, phonetics & phonology, and syntax  Other relevant coursework includes psycholinguistics, linguistics & liturgiology PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE O’Neill Library; Boston College, MA Sept 2016-Present (1 semester) Courier, Stacks  Learning the Library of Congress cataloguing classification system  Responsibilities include: stacking books, maintaining order and cleanliness of shelves, retrieving books, and transporting books within the Boston College library system Connors Family Learning Center; Boston College, MA Sept 2015-Present (3 semesters) Tutor (~325 hours tutoring experience)  Teach topics in Western Philosophy, Classical Latin as a language, cogent essay writing, and linguistics  Attend workshops on topics such as “Teaching Students with Disabilities,” “Teaching ESL Students,” “Teaching and Learning Styles,” and “Teaching English Grammar”  Develop my own techniques for tutoring, e.g. thematizing notions such as “slow reading” helps students engage and find interest in highly enthralling ideas, or using humor as a learning device!  Tutoring is formative in my own growth as a reader and a writer, as well as a critical and creative thinker Resident Assistant; Boston College, CLXF Residential Hall Aug 2014-May 2016 (4 semesters) RA for the Multicultural Learning Experience (MLE) Floor 2014-15; RA in First Year Area 2015-May 2016  Trained to appreciate selective and deliberate word choice: to pay attention to the words I use in general, and specifically trained as MLE RA in diversity awareness and to use inclusive language  Acted as a resource, guide, and mentor for residents; and taught to carefully discern my own abilities and when to refer students to outside resources  Executed BC policy enforcement procedure on duty; when violations of Boston College policy occurred, confronted the situation in a professional and authoritative manner, while making many on-the-spot judgement calls, and articulated policy to violators  Programmed on topics such as diversity, issues of identity, intersectionality of race, gender, and origin  Collaborated with fellow RAs on fostering a healthy, educational, and sustainable residence hall via creative bulletin/duty boards (e.g. “HOWDYBoard”), co-programming, and weekly staff meetings  Had weekly meetings (“one-on-ones”) with Resident Director (my boss) to discuss my own progress, where to improve, and general mentorship Montserrat Coalition; Chestnut Hill, MA Aug 2013-Sept 2015 (4 semesters) Work-Study Aide  Educated students about financial opportunities at Boston College and represented the Montserrat Coalition throughout campus to whoever had questions  Developed Montserrat Coalition website  Assisted in research projects about college finances  Maintained office cleanliness, appearance, and presentation
  2. 2. Kary Knecht Tile; Moab, UT Jun 2014-Jul 2014 (1 month) Summer Apprentice  Prepared floors by scraping, chiseling, leveling, and laying hardibacker for tile laying  Operated independently and managed my time in accordance with team timeline Eagle Escort; Chestnut Hill, MA Aug 2013-Jan 2015 (3 semesters) Shift Supervisor  Facilitated van pickup for students needing an escort, and operated dispatch  Responsible for Eagle Escort walkers, log-in sheets, and detailed reports of nightly events Office of AHANA Student Programs; Chestnut Hill, MA Aug 2013 (2 weeks) Summer Employee  Organized over 50 studies using ALA citation format to be used throughout the year  Responsible for office appearance and phone calls VOLUNTEER AND LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCE Lingua Frankly Editorial Team; Boston College Sept 2016- present (2 semesters) Junior Editor  Review submissions in detail: I approach the whole enterprise of reviewing by considering whether the submission exhibits cogence in reasoning and analytical depth Montserrat Coalition; Boston College Sept 2016- present (2 semesters) Ambassador  Contribute to program implementation for Montserrat students at Boston College, e.g. talks on socioeconomic status  Officially represent the Montserrat Coalition to other students on campus, i.e. spreading awareness about the mission of the Coalition which is to help students of the highest financial need McNair Scholars Program; Boston College May 2015-Dec 2016 (3 semesters) Scholar/Researcher  Sought and paired myself with an academic mentor, Dr. Michael J. Connolly (Associate Professor and Chairman of Linguistics, Boston College)  Through the program, initiated my own research project on resumptive pronouns and how they aid comprehension – syntactic-semantic theoretical frameworks were considered in this psycholinguistics project  Learned to immerse myself and be an autodidact (self-teacher/learner), which requires patience, self- and meta-awareness, and sustained curiosity  Taught me how to engage with academic literature, focusing my organizational abilities, critical thinking skills, and asking questions Globalization, Culture, and Identity; Quito, Ecuador Jun 2016-Jul 2016 (1 month) Student  Studied under Dr. Nakazato Hiroshi (Associate Director of International Studies, Boston College)  Engaged with my personal identity in a global(izing) context; more specifically: o What does it mean for me to pursue higher education as a first generation college student? o What does it mean for me to pursue higher education as a low-income student? o How can I negotiate the plainly different value systems of my upbringing and my education? Creative Writing Workshop; Mussoorie, India May 2015-Jun 2015 (3 weeks) Student  Studied under Dr. Suzanne Matson (Associate Professor and Chairperson of the English Department, Boston College)
  3. 3.  Wrote abroad in the foothills of the Himalayas while engaging with contemporary issues in India such as pollution, socioeconomic development, and education  Immersed in creative writing and reading for three weeks, which challenged and changed my use of words  Gained personal insight into the developing world, and the critical role it plays now and will in the future Arrupe International Service and Immersion Program; Chiapas, Mexico Sept 2014-Apr 2015 (2 semesters) Exchange Student  Conducted dialogue concerning human rights, social justice, poverty alleviation, hunger, international economics and globalization, Catholic social teaching, and concepts such as “Agape” before the trip  Immersed myself in a new culture with enthusiasm and curiosity; lived in solidarity and strived for understanding through reflection  Empowered me to think more critically about social justice and the importance of human dignity Our Lady of Victories ESL; Boston, MA Sept 2014-Dec 2014 (1 semester) Tutor/Volunteer (~30 hours experience)  Tutored under Fr. Paul Frechette, S.M., teaching English as a second language to adult Spanish speaking immigrants through lesson planning which consisted of grammar exercises, reading modules, and conversation Jemez Pueblo Service Program; Chestnut Hill, MA; Jemez Pueblo, NM Sept 2013-Jan 2014 (1 semester) Student Host/Exchange Student  Hosted Native American student for one week, guided and familiarized student with college life  Spent time in Jemez Pueblo which gave me insight into Native American culture  Volunteered time at the Internal Resource Dept. at Jemez Pueblo SANKOFA Young Men’s Leadership Program; Chestnut Hill, MA Sept 2013-May 2014 (2 semesters) Member  Participated in leadership forums on race, masculinity, diversity, eloquent speaking, and persuasion  Developed a healthy team mentality by playing basketball every week  Created a project that was presented to official representatives of Adidas  Designed a project on “The Rising Cost of College” – won third place Thea Bowman AHANA and Intercultural Center; Chestnut Hill, MA Sept 2014-May 2015 (2 semesters) Student Advisor  Brainstormed ideas for improving AHANA awareness on campus  Planned campus wide events such as Beauty Around the World  Learned about cultural diversity and awareness, issues of race and ethnicity under the guidance and mentorship of Dr. Inés Sendoya, Director of Thea Bowman AHANA and Intercultural Center Meeting of the Minds; Chestnut Hill, MA Apr 2014-May 2014 (2 months) Actor  Elected by my class to be a ‘great mind’ for an annual show and celebration of Western Culture and Tradition  Performed a memorized, three minute monologue as Jesus in front of 500 students Options Through Education (OTE) Summer Program; Chestnut Hill, MA Jun 2013-Aug 2013 (2 months) Student  Engaged myself in this rigorous six week program designed for students of diverse backgrounds and who have demonstrated leadership and potential, despite challenging financial and educational circumstances  Prepared me for the intellectual challenges of college, through courses in Literature and Calculus  Familiarized myself with multiculturalism and diversity at Boston College  Excelled in a six-week program which nurtured academic, social, cultural, and spiritual development
  4. 4. AWARDS, HONORS, SCHOLARSHIPS, AND RECOGNITION  McNair Scholar, graduate school scholarship and research preparatory program, Boston College, 2015  Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship ($3,500), study abroad in Nepal, 2015 (declined)  McGillyCuddy-Logue Scholarship ($2,800), study abroad in India, 2015  The Annexstad Family Foundation Scholarship, Leaders for Tomorrow ($25,000), Boston College, 2013  Options Through Education Transitional Summer Program, Boston College, 2013  Most Improved Wrestler of the Year Award, East High School, 2010  Dean’s List First Honors: Fall 2014, Fall 2015, Spring 2016, Fall 2016  Dean’s List Second Honors: Spring 2015 PERFORMANCES, PRESENTATIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS  McNair Scholars Presentation, resumptive pronouns in English, Summer 2016  Meetings of the Minds, Perspectives Program at Boston College, Jesus monologue, Spring 2014 SKILLS AND INTERESTS  Google docs  Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint  I have authored my own blog before  Library of Congress cataloguing classification system  MLA, APA, Chicago – general familiarity with the whole citation enterprise  Conversational in Spanish; read and translate Latin; academic familiarity with Classical Sanskrit; read and translate Persian (Farsi)  I enjoy literature, e.g. recently finished David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest  General interest in health, diet, and exercise including running and weight training  Intense fondness for the outdoors, e.g. rock-climbing, sea kayaking, hiking, and camping  I appreciate the physical, mental, and spiritual challenges of backpacking: o Capitol Reef National Park, individual, summer 2014 (16 days) o India (from Kanyakumari to Kashmir), individual, summer 2015 (2 months)

