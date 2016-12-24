CoWorking @ Spaces Raliegh

CONFIDENTIAL FLEXIBLE COWORKING SPACES TOWER II 4242 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27609
Cooperative flexible work spaces in one of the trendiest new areas of North Raleigh. Located conveniently off of Interstat...
15 Bright and Airy open concept space free of walls and cubicles
16 Kitchen area for food snacks beverages and of course COFFEE
17 Lockers for your personal items so you can feel free and unencumbered
18 Chill areas for cooperative working and meetings
19 Relaxed and Open areas with comfy furnishings
20 Shiny and new with a fabulous view!
21 A desk to call your own with an amazing view and comfortable surroundings
22 If you need more privacy you can request a Day office
MEMBERSHIP SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs 5 days (40 hours) per month Co-working Space, Private D...
MEMBERSHIP $440.00 /MO Office for up to 2 SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs 24/7 access with keycard...
MEMBER BENEFITS • Discounts of 15% - 35% OFF SERVICES FROM OUR OTHER PARTICIPATING COLLECTIVE MEMBERS • Access to 100K in ...
MEMBER EVENTS
COLLECTIVE MEMBERS Receive 10 – 35 % off list prices from these services providers.
MEMBER BENEFITS On Demand Services @ $15/HR  Admin  Receptionist  Data Entry  Filing  Copying  Correlating  Paraleg...
MEMBER BENEFITS On Demand Standar Services @ $30/HR  Web Designer  Graphics Designer  IOS App Dev  Android App Dev  S...
MEMBER BENEFITS On Demand Sr Services @ $60-$85/HR  Web Designer  Graphics Designer  IOS App Dev  Android App Dev  SQ...
MEMBER BENEFITS University Technology Internship Programs  Creating Real World Projects for Students and Free Help for Co...
32 The Dillion Spaces Location Downtown Raleigh
33 The Dillion 34,000 sqr feet Free Parking
34 10,000 sqr ft Event Area with rooftop outdoor area
BENEFITS
THANK YOU Jamie Allen M.323-574-3842 Jamie.allen@relentlessmedia.com Mark Brivisotto M.716.9.3.4126 mbavisotto@startupgrin...
  2. 2. Cooperative flexible work spaces in one of the trendiest new areas of North Raleigh. Located conveniently off of Interstate 440, this striking 18-story tower is prominently centered at the heart of North Hills offering scenic views and a sleek, modern- designed environment. This multi-block, pedestrian friendly streetscape combines upscale retail like Lululemon Athletica, luxury living and casual dining at more than 35 restaurants and cafes. It’s rich with amenities just steps away from your office. Connect with clients over lunch. Take a walk along the landscaped pathways on your breaks or get a workout in at the state-of-the-art Fitness Connection Athletic club onsite. •Work confidently in private offices or shared coworking space •Build relationships at networking and client appreciation events •Enjoy a movie at Cinemas 14 Theater or bowling at Kings Bowl across the street •Convenient 5-star accommodations and Ralieghs hottest new Rooftop Bar at The AC hotel right nextdoor.
  11. 11. MEMBERSHIP SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs 5 days (40 hours) per month Co-working Space, Private Desk or access to a Private office. (Additional Days 24.99) *40 hours of meeting Space. Free Locker Rental Fax/Copier/Scanner/Wifi FREE BEVERAGES *Days can be used at 10 other Regus locations *Meeting Space based upon availability. $99.00 /MO FLEX 5 SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs 24/7 Co-working access with keycard E-voice dial zero to receptionist 15 hours of meeting Space. Free Locker Rental Fax/Copier/Scanner/Wifi FREE BEVERAGES *Days can be used at 10 other Regus locations $249.99 /MO NIGHTS & WEEKENDSFLEX UNLIMITED $99.00 /MO SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs key card access before 9am, after 5pm and on weekends 10 hours of meeting Space. Free Locker Rental Fax/Copier/Scanner/Wifi FREE BEVERAGES *Only Available at North hills II
  12. 12. MEMBERSHIP $440.00 /MO Office for up to 2 SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs 24/7 access with keycard Assigned office & Phone 15 hours of meeting Space. Free Locker Rental Fax/Copier/Scanner/Wifi FREE BEVERAGES *Days can be used at 10 other Regus locations $840.00 /MO Office for Up to 6Office for up to 4 $1040.00 /MO SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs 24/7 access with keycard Assigned office & Phone 15 hours of meeting Space. Free Locker Rental Fax/Copier/Scanner/Wifi FREE BEVERAGES *Days can be used at 10 other Regus locations SUG Hub Benefits and access to Google for Entrepreneurs 24/7 access with keycard Assigned office & Phone 15 hours of meeting Space. Free Locker Rental Fax/Copier/Scanner/Wifi FREE BEVERAGES *Days can be used at 10 other Regus locations
  13. 13. MEMBER BENEFITS • Discounts of 15% - 35% OFF SERVICES FROM OUR OTHER PARTICIPATING COLLECTIVE MEMBERS • Access to 100K in google for Entrepreneurs Funding Program • Monthly SUG events and Guest Speakers • Hotel Discounts at participating AC hotels • Access to Venture and Angel Capital Companies • Weekly Educational events • Access to Business Consultants 3 days a week • One on One Coaching and Mentoring • Café Space with full service kitchen • VIP Access to the Rooftop Bar at AC HOTEL
  14. 14. MEMBER EVENTS
  15. 15. COLLECTIVE MEMBERS Receive 10 – 35 % off list prices from these services providers.
  16. 16. MEMBER BENEFITS On Demand Services @ $15/HR  Admin  Receptionist  Data Entry  Filing  Copying  Correlating  Paralegal  Notary  Power Point  General Office Admin
  17. 17. MEMBER BENEFITS On Demand Standar Services @ $30/HR  Web Designer  Graphics Designer  IOS App Dev  Android App Dev  SQL DBA  MySQL DBA  Java programmer  C++  Fusion Middleware  Oracle DBA  OBIEE DBA  Application Support
  18. 18. MEMBER BENEFITS On Demand Sr Services @ $60-$85/HR  Web Designer  Graphics Designer  IOS App Dev  Android App Dev  SQL DBA  MySQL DBA  Java programmer  C++  Fusion Middleware  Oracle DBA  OBIEE DBA  Application Support
  19. 19. MEMBER BENEFITS University Technology Internship Programs  Creating Real World Projects for Students and Free Help for Collective Members
  20. 20. 32 The Dillion Spaces Location Downtown Raleigh
  21. 21. 33 The Dillion 34,000 sqr feet Free Parking
  22. 22. 34 10,000 sqr ft Event Area with rooftop outdoor area
  23. 23. BENEFITS
  24. 24. THANK YOU Jamie Allen M.323-574-3842 Jamie.allen@relentlessmedia.com Mark Brivisotto M.716.9.3.4126 mbavisotto@startupgrind.com facebook.com/Regus/ linkedin.com/company/Regus @Regus @Regus#Regus

