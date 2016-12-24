JAMES BIGGIN 132a Flat 2 Brick Lane London GreaterLondon,E1 6RU jimabiggin@gmail.com 07735067111 PERSONAL PROFILE I am a s...
JAMES BIGGIN 132a Flat 2 Brick Lane London GreaterLondon,E1 6RU jimabiggin@gmail.com 07735067111 EMPLOYMENT HISTORY Jan - ...
JAMES BIGGIN 132a Flat 2 Brick Lane London GreaterLondon,E1 6RU jimabiggin@gmail.com 07735067111  REFERENCES: available u...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CV 1.2

40 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CV 1.2

  1. 1. JAMES BIGGIN 132a Flat 2 Brick Lane London GreaterLondon,E1 6RU jimabiggin@gmail.com 07735067111 PERSONAL PROFILE I am a second-yearstudentcurrentlyreadingHumanGeography atQueenMaryUniversity. Through my studies, Ihave become particularlyinterestedin organisations’approachtocorporate social responsibility,sustainable transportsystems,townplanningandconsultancywork. I am currently seekinganopportunitytodevelop andshare myskills,knowledge andexperience in the area of consulting,inandaroundthe environmental,sustainabilityandcorporate social responsibilitysectors. Personal attributes High levels of motivation gained through working and communicatingclosely with a team of staff duringbusy highly paced summer periods of waitering,kitchen serviceand conservation work. Working with different cultures gained through solo travel for through Asia. Ability to communicate with others despite languagebarriers.For example, re-learningbasic terms and phrases to not only get by but also to respect local culture;showing extensive flexibility and a willingto learn and always with a respect for local culture. Organisational skills shown doing routine stock checks and summaries,identifyingand ordering unusable items whilstre-stockingduringmy time at a gastro - pub and tea room. Also evidenced through my volunteer work, where I helped create an action plan of prioritisingthe removal of particular foliageand debris to clear the workspacefaster in order to speed up the clearingof a public walkway. Interpersonal skills demonstrated through working within a team in many jobs,creating a relaxing,friendly staff environment to minimisestress and maximiseefficiency of our workload, whiletranslatingthis ethic towards customer needs and expectations. Creative thinking used often to devise new sustainablesolutionsatwork and at home, with a focus on recycling,where in the Green Mary I am working in,I assessed where best to place recyclingbins in theoffice to maximisetheir use. EDUCATION 2007-2016  2nd Year Queen Mary University of London BA Human Geography: 2:1 (Attained in firstyear)  A Levels: Business Studies (B) English Language(B) Geography (C)  AS Levels: Psychology (A) Economics (D)  10+ GCSEs: IncludingAdditional Science(A) English Language(A) Maths (B) Geography (A)
  2. 2. JAMES BIGGIN 132a Flat 2 Brick Lane London GreaterLondon,E1 6RU jimabiggin@gmail.com 07735067111 EMPLOYMENT HISTORY Jan - Jun 2016 GreenMary, QueenMary Universityof London Projects and campaigns which aimto make a difference to the overall sustainability of the campus,or the behaviours of QMUL staff and students. For example, stationery amnesties and giveaways to encourage reuse. Add something about the above and your role and what you are doing (I know that you have not started yet). Aug - Sep2016 (10 hours per week) ConservationVolunteer,The ConservationVolunteers, Hampshire  Planning: assessed whatthe necessary equipment was needed for removing shrubs and installingpicket fences in the local woodland.  Attention to detail: ensured area of work was completed to required specification,atthe right time and place.  People Management: took a leadership rolein delegating menial tasks to other volunteers.  Communication skills: buildingrapport with team members, which allowingseamlessallocation of tasks on site, likegrounds maintenance (cleaningand clearingthesite). Jan - Sep 2015 (25 hours per week) Tearoom Assistant,PavilionTea Rooms, WestSussex.  Team working: worked in a high pace environment as a kitchen porter and team room assistantin teams of 15 - 20 of all ages,workingtogether, and taking my own initiative to providethe best possiblecustomer service.  Time management skills: always punctual, alwaysprioritising essential tasks,for examplein peak time, clearingmore popular sections ata higher rate than others to maximisecustomer numbers. Which minimised wasted time, and allowed us to closethe cafe on time every day  Using own initiative and problem solving skills: re-organised waste disposal to properly segregate food waste, recyclablewasteand general waste, and created a bin system to do so. Encouraged staff to save food that had not been sold but could be sold the next day, loweringprocurement costs of further stock, and minimisingfood waste, which contributed towards increasingtheprofits of the company without compromisingtheir quality standards. IT SKILLS  Confident user of MicrosoftOfficePackages,usingMicrosoftWord and PowerPoint regularly at University. INTERESTS  Music: always researchingnew music on the internet and in stores whilstmixingmy own music in my own time, and am partof the Underground Music Society at Queen Mary, University of LOndon  Travelling: I went on a four-month trip to South Asia,with two months of solo travel.I have also travelled to numerous other places of the world,as it is a great interest of mine to experience new cultures and better my own world perspective. I have also travelled to other countries in South America and Europe.  Sports: I play singles and doubles badminton atthe local leisurecentre as a social pasttime, and am part of the Muay Thai society at Queen Mary, University of London.  Reading: consistently read and research in and around my university degree.
  3. 3. JAMES BIGGIN 132a Flat 2 Brick Lane London GreaterLondon,E1 6RU jimabiggin@gmail.com 07735067111  REFERENCES: available upon request.

×