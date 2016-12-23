"El bizcocho de limón de Jaime Castellanos" ¡Bienvenidos otra semana más a La Cocina de Jaime Castellanos! Como ya sabéis,...
¡Nueva receta! Si os gusta el bizcocho, esta versión hecha con yogur de limón os va a entusiasmar…

  1. 1. "El bizcocho de limón de Jaime Castellanos" ¡Bienvenidos otra semana más a La Cocina de Jaime Castellanos! Como ya sabéis, una vez a la semana comparto con vosotros alguna de mis recetas favoritas, y me he dado cuenta de que hace muchos días que no cuelgo la elaboración de un postre dulce. Por este motivo, hoy os he preparado un post donde os explico cómo preparar el bizcocho de limón de Jaime Castellanos. El paso a paso de esta receta es extremadamente fácil, y os aseguro que es apto para cocineros de cualquier nivel. Además, los ingredientes que vamos a necesitar son productos que fácilmente podemos tener en la nevera o comprar en un supermercado cercano. ¿Estáis listos?
  2. 2. Dificultad: Fácil Tiempo: 15 minutos (+ cocción) Ingredientes para el bizcocho de limón de Jaime Castellanos: 1 yogur de limón Aceite de girasol (cantidad de aceite que llene 1 yogur vacío) Azúcar (cantidad de azúcar que llene 2 yogures vacíos) Harina (cantidad de harina que llene 3 yogures vacíos) 4 huevos 1 sobre de levadura Anís (cantidad de anís que llene ½ yogur vacío)
  3. 3. Paso 1: Para empezar, bate todos los ingredientes con una batidora eléctrica. Recuerda que es importante cumplir las medidas indicadas para que el resultado sea el óptimo. Paso 2: Coge una bandeja de aluminio y rellénala con la mezcla. Asegúrate de no rellenar la bandeja hasta arriba, ya que cuando metas la preparación en el horno ésta ganará volumen. Paso 3: Antes de meter la bandeja en el horno, esparce por encima de la mezcla un puñado de almendras troceadas. Paso 4: Introduce la bandeja al horno durante 45 – 50 minutos a 180º aproximadamente. Puedes ir revisando la textura del bizcocho con un tenedor. Paso 5: Una vez pasados los 50 minutos, saca la preparación del horno y déjala enfriar. Una vez esté a temperatura ambiente, espolvorea azúcar glas por encima. ¡Listo! Jaime Castellanos
  4. 4. ¡Y hasta aquí la receta de esta semana! ¿Qué os ha parecido? Contádmelo en cualquiera de mis redes sociales: http://es.slideshare.net/JaimeCastellanos7 https://twitter.com/jcastellanosbl https://www.facebook.com/La-cocina-de-Jaime-Castellanos- 1765340167018164/ https://www.instagram.com/jaimecastellanosrecetas/ https://www.taringa.net/JaimeCastellano1 https://www.facebook.com/jaime.castellanos.161 ¡Hasta la próxima! Jaime Castellanos

