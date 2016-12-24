PLM_Tata - Copy

RESUME JAGATJIT SINGH TIERRA VIVA, FLAT NO-1103 BANER HIGHWAY BANER, PUNE- 17 Mob: +918605185635/+918600992635 Email- jaga...
 Assigning licenses to the users and other activities through MQL (Matrix Query Language). Experience Details: July 2012 ...
 Ensure necessary site inspections are carried out at every stage of fabrication and installation and approvals are obtai...
 Volunteered KPIT for Greenathon with Jalwani Group, an NGO held recently on 14th June’2014.  Won prizes/ certificates i...
  1. 1. RESUME JAGATJIT SINGH TIERRA VIVA, FLAT NO-1103 BANER HIGHWAY BANER, PUNE- 17 Mob: +918605185635/+918600992635 Email- jagatjit3@gmail.com Objective: Intend to build a career with leading corporate and seek career development in the CAD/CAM design field through PLM implementation. Experience Summary: 1) Currently working with Tata Technologies Limited as Support Engineer since July 2015 till date. 2) Worked in KPIT Technologies Limited (previously known as KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited) as Design Engineer (PLM) from July’2012 to June 2015. 3) Worked as a Project Co-ordinator (Project Site) under Shine Realtors Pvt. Ltd. (A Real Estate Company) from July’2009 to Dec’2011. Experience Details: July 2015 till date Position : Support Engineer Company : Tata Technologies Limited Client : Tata Technologies Limited Company URL: www.tatatechnogies.com Roles and Responsibilites:  To provide design solutions using CATIA V5 and CATIAV6 3D Experience for 500+ customers for Automotive and Aerospace industries across Europe and North America.  Application and troubleshooting on various centrals of Enovia like Engineering BOM, Unit BOM, Variant, Manufacturing BOM, Program and Project, X CAD Design, Collaboration and Approvals, Product Finder  Experience in installation Enovia 3D Experience 2014x, 15x, 2016x, 17x (On Cloud) with set-up of an Enovia environment and deployment of web servers such as Apache Tomcat.  Experience in Enovia-CAD integrations and Enovia Customization.  Experience in implementing Enovia data migration.  To apply fresh and renew the licenses (QLC, YLC, Nodelocked and Server) and media of CATIA, SmarTeam, Abaqus, and Enovia along with Service Packs and Hotfix through Dassault Systemes website.  To install LUM and DSLS license tools to set up license server and to run CATIA V5, V6 and ENOVIA 3D Experience on server and client machines with required environments like Ford, Honda, Toyota.
  2. 2.  Assigning licenses to the users and other activities through MQL (Matrix Query Language). Experience Details: July 2012 to June 2015 Position: Design Engineer Company: KPIT Technologies Limited Company URL: www.kpit.com Roles and Responsibilites:  Design and drafting of sheet metal, casting and plastic components in Creo2.  Uploaded the drawings in Windchill PDM/PLM for approval.  Applying GD & T to the drawings created in PLM.  Creating ECO and ECR and edit the drawings as per standards of Cummins.  Developing different other utilities to generate reports (e.g. Where-used Report, Drawing Relationship Report, Checked-out Components Report etc.)  Product data management throughout the entire process at a fraction of the software  Streamline change management in PLM  Opportunity for saving time exists in preparing documents for customer approval and following up with Cummins Account Managers.  Developing Bill of Materials (BOM) Data Extractor utilities  Experience on Windchill Upgrade/Migration and customization.  CAD data management in Windchill (PDMLink, ProjectLink)  Exposure to Cognos (WBR), ECAD and Workgroup Managers  Implement the Cummins customer approval documentation process in KPIT.  Communicating with the customers and track the projects for approval.  Getting to the root of the problem by asking ‘why’ and getting to the end user’s needs. July 2009 to December 2011 Position: Project Coordinator Company: Shine Realtors Private Limited Company URL: www.shinerealtors.com Roles and Responsibilites:  MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing) planning and designing in Auto Cad for the installation of fire fighting, electrical and plumbing equipments and ensure effective implementation.  Coordinate for all technical information, work methods, sequence, risk management, testing and commissioning etc.  To coordinate multiple projects and meet multiple deadlines, routine schedule management and project status tracking.  Inspection of the construction work as per the set standard and quality parameter.  Monitor the sequence of works and ensure safe/proper planning for movement of plant and equipments for optimum utilization.
  3. 3.  Ensure necessary site inspections are carried out at every stage of fabrication and installation and approvals are obtained on time for timely inspections and maintain records.  Ensuring effective execution and completion of project on time with due considerations to the budgeted cost and project specifications/requirements.  Initiate all technical correspondence with the Contractor on relevant scope of works and coordination with them for smooth progress of works. Educational qualification: 1. Professional Course: Certified course from CADCAM Guru Solutions Private Limited, Pune for a duration of 6 months. 2. Graduate Degree: Passed B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in the year 2009 with 7.2 CGPA (or equivalent to 72%) from Bhadrak Institute of Engineering and Technology under Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Rourkela. 3. All India Secondary School Certificate Examination (AISSCE): Passed in the year 2005 with 72.4% from NF Kendriya Vidyalaya, New Bongaigaon, Assam. 4. All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE): Passed in the year 2003 with 82.2% from Don Bosco School, Kokrajhar, Assam. Knowledge & Expertise: Sl.No. Software Skill Competency Level of Skill 1 CATIA V5 R19 Part modeling and surfacing Good knowledge in surfacing and part modeling 2 Pro Engineer Wildfire 4.0 Part modeling, surfacing, top down and bottom up assembly, sheet metal and drafting Good knowledge in Part modeling, assembly, drawing and sheet Metal Software knowledge: Microsoft Visual Basic 6.0, Relational Database Management System (Oracle), Programming in C, Programming in C++ . Training and Curriculum Projects: 1) Mini Project cum Training in Captive Power Plant at Bongaigaon Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (BRPL) Assam. 2) A project on Pulverisers at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limted (BHEL), Hyderabad. Achievements:  Participated in Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, Pune International, Great Shivaji Half Marathon Run for 42 kms category and completed with competitive timings.
  4. 4.  Volunteered KPIT for Greenathon with Jalwani Group, an NGO held recently on 14th June’2014.  Won prizes/ certificates in painting competition, Debate, Quiz .Actively participated in Green Olympaid, Science Olympaid, Mathematics Olympaid. And also participated in State Level Science Seminar sponsored by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the year 2002. Personal profile: NAME : Jagatjit Singh D.O.B : 12-02-1988 FATHER’S NAME : Mr. Trilok Singh SEX : Male MARITIAL STATUS : Single NATIONALITY : Indian LANGUAGE KNOWN : Punjabi, English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese. DECLARATION: I hereby declare that the information furnished above is true to the best of my knowledge. Yours truly, (JAGATJIT SINGH) DATE: PLACE: Pune

