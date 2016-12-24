Hidrosfera jb

HIDROSFERA Es la capa de agua del planeta.
TIPOS DE AGUAS 1. AGUA DULCE 2. AGUA SALADA 3. AGUAS SUPERFICIALES 4. AGUAS SUBTERRÁNEAS
1. AGUA DULCE El agua dulce se puede beber. Hay muy poca agua dulce en el planeta.
2. AGUA SALADA El agua salada no se puede beber y la puedes encontrar en mares y océanos.
3. AGUAS SUPERFICIALES Las aguas superficiales son aquellas que están encima de la corteza terrestre.
4. AGUAS SUBTERRÁNEAS Son aquellas que están debajo de la tierra, dentro de la corteza terrestre.
CICLO DEL AGUA 1. El sol calienta el agua del mar. 2. Se transforma en una nube y llueve. 3. Desde el pico de la montaña s...
ESTADOS DEL AGUA
