jmk

  1. 1. 1 1 KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & RESPONSIBILITIES. Plan, organize, supervise and participate in the operations and activities of the Warehouse and Logistics.. Utilize space efficiently and effectively. Maintain accurate inventory. Communicate effectively both orally and in writing Plan and schedule work. Maintain accurate records of stock transactions. Observe health and safety regulations Responsible for overall management of post-harvest operations & Logistics operations(distribution & transportation) at the packing house facility. Key Skills Profile Summary An achievement-oriented professional with over 5 years of rich experience in fruits and vegetable Packing House, Warehouse Management, Cold storage management, Logistics Operations, Manpower Management and Material Management in Oman Currently working with Tawoos agricultural systems LLC, Oman as pack house & Logistics Manager. Merit of leading 300 members of pack house and warehouse team with 1 Lakhs square feet and obtaining timely delivery of fruits and vegetables at favorable terms to ensure smooth Pack house & cold storage operations. Experience in ensuring adherence to SOPs, conducting regular audits and compiling with all legal requirements / licenses for the pack house and cold storage chambers. Carried out key Human Resource task, which included receiving, inspecting, managing inventory, Loading, Unloading, Segregating, Storing, Shipping, Packing etc. and strictly follow of HACCP/ISO 2000:2005 AND GLOBAL GAP Standards.. Proficiency in developing long-term logistics strategy for key markets based on business model that incorporates supply chain initiatives. Competency in preparing KPI report. Demonstrated abilities in managing pack house & Warehouse Operations Involving requirement analyzing, Manpower distribution & dispatch to ensure timely achievement of organizational goals. 4 years worked experience as Property Manager in Sharjah-UAE and 10 years of experience in various angels of Finance and Accounting in India. Warehouse & Cold Storage Management Logistics Management Supply Chain Management Post- Harvest Management Inventory Control & Order Process Management Food Safety Management Negotiation and Problem solving MIS Reporting & Documentation Distribution Management JAIKO KURIAN An effective leader with expertise in setting-up objectives, designing & streamlining business processes and executing work to improve productivity; targeting senior level assignments in Packing House, Cold Storage ,Warehouse Management and Logistics Operations . +968 99168588 https://om.linkedin.com/in/jaiko-kurian-42841173 jaikokurian@yahoo.com
  2. 2. 2 2 Responsible for planning, supervising and coordination of activities of post-harvest processing and packing and also responsible operation & maintenance of pre cooling/cold storage chambers at the facility and rented. Responsible for in house quality control of post-harvest processing and internal auditing of various activities related to post harvest processing and implementation of quality parameters concerning the post-harvest processing of fruits and vegetables at the facility and also responsible for organizing training of workers in post-harvest processing activities and personal hygiene. Ensure that the crop is graded (sorted by quality and size) and stored according to the specifications of the market and food safety regulations Analyses and report on production and financial data. Ensure equipment is working correctly and provide a safe working environment Knowledge of the procedures involved in ordering, receiving, storing and delivering stock An awareness of safety regulations and procedures to ensure any potential hazards involved with stacking cartons or unloading trucks are minimized Pack house quality control. Pack house stock & handling traceability. Business profit enhancement. Cost management and control. Staff accountability and labor management practices. Labor costs in the pack house Improved pack house profit in most areas of business. Improved pack house staffs & workers efficiency. Reduced duplication & redundancy in the pack house. Decreased management response time in pack house operations. Improved reporting, analysis, and pack house monitoring. Instant pack house cost reporting, live at any time! Streamlined & automatically managed pack house processes. Enforced pack house operational standards. Full traceability of all produces handling in all pack house areas. Easy pack house audits and traceability management. Inspiring colleagues to solve problems on their own initiatives. Willing to take ownership of problems and responsibility to resolve them. COMPUTER PROFICIENCY  Fully conversant in MS office(MS Excel, MS Word)  Knowledge of Internet, E-mail and Outlook.  Good working knowledge in Windows XP & FOCUS6.  Expert working knowledge in computerized accounting systems like Tally 7.2 and 9 Education MBA (Logistics and Supply chain Management) from National Institute of Business Management, Chennai, India Diploma PHM &MFV (Post harvest management and marketing fruits & vegetable.) from Kerala Agriculture University, India. PGDBA (Post graduate diploma in business Administration) from Vinayaka mission university, Tamilnadu, India. CLSM (Certified Logistics & Supply chain Management) MICT, Kerala, India. HACCP/ISO 22000:2005 Awareness training certificate from Global Institute of quality management, Dubai, UAE. Office administration training certificate from NADIA institute Sharjah, UAE. Bachelor Degree in Economics from University of Calicut University, India,
  3. 3. 3 3 Pee-degree from University of Calicut, Kerala, India.. 10’th from Board of Kerala, Calicut SUMMARY OF EXPERIENCE Position Pack House & Logistics Manager( Packing ,storing ,Distribution & Ware house Management, responsible for food safety plan) (operating carrot, Potato, beans, bell pepper, cherry tomato, field tomato, leafy crops, melons packing and 10 cold storages. Operated with 600 labors (including 200 Omani lady workers) over a 24 hour period, maintain all records and make pack house as certified GLOBAL GAP , ISO 22000:2005 & HACCP) Period From November-2011- Present Company TAWOOS AGRICULTURAL SYSTEMS LLC, OMAN. Key Result Areas:  Coordinate pack house operations(grading, processing, Pre-cooling, post-harvest treatment, cold storage, dispatch and all developments in the pack house)  Ensure cleaning of all packing machineries in daily, weekly, monthly and yearly periodical maintenance.  Order all packaging materials in a timely fashion to maintain work flow and line with production schedule and return all unused packing at the end of each shift.  Store management-store crops in appropriate temperature and maintain cooling and humidity inside the cold room.  Stock management , in close liaison with sales team towards meeting periodical demands in full support of the logistics involved  Manage/supervise preparation, maintenance, and evaluation for approvals of reports.  Adherence to customer specifications, technical compliance and to various internal/external audit standards.  Ensuring effectiveness of the HACCP/GLOBAL GAP in the organization.  Monitor the establishment, implementation and functioning of the HACCP system by monitoring the implementation of the same on a day-to-day basis and organizing internal audits and management review meetings.  Report to the top management about the status of food safety management system  Conduct internal audits, identify and analyze non-conformities and results of internal audits and report to management for review.  Monitor correct implementation of corrective and preventive actions as per quality procedures and verify effectiveness.  Responsible for the distribution of all controlled documentation.  Promotion of food safety requirement throughout the organization.  Ensuring effectiveness of the HACCP in the organization and to implement modifications required in the documentation from time to time as requested by the user or self-identification.  Labor administration( pack house labor management including labor forecast, recruitment, training, performance appraisal, ensuring good staffing levels, leave administration, employee grievance handling, administration of disciplinary procedures to enhance good industrial relations)  Create and maintain a positive and healthy work culture.  Guiding assistant managers on the daily planning of orders, stock management and reconciliation and ensuring maximization of crop natural profile to equivalent sales  Advising sales team on stock availability, rotation and movements.  Preparation and controlling pack house budget for all items required in the pack house for proper cost control, and ensuring minimum waste of resources in all processes.
  4. 4. 4 4  Providing feedback to management about all aspect of pack house through daily, weekly and monthly report.  Productivity monitoring, evaluation (e.g.-hourly efficiency monitoring, review of targets, motivating of employees) for continuous improvement.  Compliance to occupational health and safety (ensure the health and safety of workers in accordance with company policy and safety at work time.  Training, coaching, mentoring and motivating employees to enhance performance in their duties.  Schedule maintenance of pack house equipment and facilities and advising of on procurement of machines.  Dispatch crops according to FIFO systems (design the operating procedures to ensure best stock rotation and FIFO considering the agreed up on distribution strategy).  General transport and dispatch administration.(Loading, palletizing, stacking ,off-loading)  To ensure each works order is packed in accordance with the production plan.  To analyze and resolve production problems where possible. laise with core departments to achieve required orders and work standard.  To monitor the correct functioning of the line equipment and to inform the maintenance department when equipment is not functioning properly.  Managing quality and quantity of both postharvest treatments and PH potable water.  Transport management, supply chain management(develop supply chain and distribution strategy),  Global logistics and network planning (lead sales and supply chain meetings to discuss all supply chain relevant topics (forecasting, customer complaints, inventory structure, etc.).  Inventory, material handling and ware house Management.  Monthly check of key performance indicators and action plans to close any gaps.  Develop and improve the performance of department staff, ensure high efficiency.  Import and Export Management  Do research on the current market trends, prices of products and service requirements of the company. Position Property Manager (Leasing, Accounting, Administration & Maintenance management) PERIOD four years (from May 2007- November-2011) Company AL REEM PLAZA TOWER, SHARJAH-UAE (30 Storey Building, TOTAL 160 FLATS (Two Bed Rooms, Three Bed Rooms, Four Bed Rooms and Pent Houses (Duplex) and 58 Offices) POSITION Accountant cum Cashier/Office Assistant/ Marketing field PERIOD 4 years (from December 2002 to March 2007) COMPANY Muthoot Mercantile ltd (Non Banking Financial Company (Registered by Reserve Bank of India) POSITION Accounts Manager PERIOD 2 years (from 2000 to 2002) COMPANY Reliance Aryakool Petroleum Agency, Kerala-India. Date of Birth: 17th may 1973 Languages Known: English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil & Arabic Address: Mandakath house, Kozhikode DIST, Kerala State, India. Driving License : Oman & Indian light vehicles Marital status: Married

