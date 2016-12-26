isobel resume 2016 (2)

Isobel Nga Pin Lin 14 July 1992 (24 Years old) 1 Bodmin Drive, Serangoon Gardens Estate S(559601) +65 91875920 isobelnga@g...
  1. 1. Isobel Nga Pin Lin 14 July 1992 (24 Years old) 1 Bodmin Drive, Serangoon Gardens Estate S(559601) +65 91875920 isobelnga@gmail.com EDUCATION 2012 – 2016 NanyangTechnological University  Bachelor’sDegree inSociologywithHonours (Lower) 2009 – 2011 SerangoonJuniorCollege  A Levels(Economics,Literature,History) 2005 - 2008 Paya LebarMethodistGirlsSchool (Secondary)  O Levels (Humanities) 1999 – 2004 PayaLebar MethodistGirlsSchool (Primary) OVERSEAS UNIVERSITY EXCHANGE 2016 Soka University,Tokyo,Japan  Japanese Language andCulture 2014 KoreaUniversity,Seoul,Korea  KoreanLanguage Level 1 SCHOOL PARTICIPATION NTU Hall 6 ProductionBusinessManager September2012 – May 2013 Sourcedforfundingforthe productionof the hall play.  Sale of Mooncakes(Workedwiththe team, Negotiatedpriceswithsupplier,drove intoMalaysiatoget the stock , successful canvassingof fundswithclose to$1000 inprofit) TennisManager September2012 – May 2013 Organize andconduct trainings,make courtbookings,facilitatecompetitions. WORK EXPERIENCE SAFRA Mount Faber Projectsand EventsExecutive 10 October2016 – 31 January2017 (Temp/Contract) Organize seminarsandoversee membershipforSAFRA Entrepreneurshipclub.Organize smallevents. A freshgraduate fromNTU, I have 2 yearsof experience inrunningalocal businessand various projects. I intendtopursue a careerthat enablesme to become anexpertinthe fieldIamworkingin.
  2. 2. 2  Organized2 SeminarsforSAFRA EntrepreneurshipClub  OrganizedSAFRA NERFChallenge2017 National UniversityHospital Singapore TempHR AdminAssistant 16 August2016 – 6 October2016 Administrative work,Sortingemails,Makingnew staff pass,UpdatingsystemsonMicrosoftexcel,Makingof newP-file,Filingof documents,Adhocduties. SplashBakes Founder November2015 – May 2016 Startedmy ownbusinessinpartnershipwithSplashStudioandKentRidge educationinRochesterMall,Buona Vista.We offeredweeklybakingclasses,holidaybakingworkshops,children’sbirthdaypartiesandmall events.  February2016 Chinese New YearPineapple TartWorkshopforRochesterMall Customers  November2015 Organizeda birthdaypartyfor the daughterof the founderof KentRidge Education. Facebookpage:www.facebook.com/splashbakes SplashStudio(InPartnershipwithKentRidge Education) Teacher/Manager January2014 – April 2016 Jobscope: Administrative work(Replyingemails,arranginganddesigningartcoursesforstudents),assistingdirectorin variousad-hocactivities,communicate withcentermanagersandparents,conductinterviewsandtrainings, create and manage companywebsite and Facebook,manage teacher’sschedulesandclasses,manage intern (exchange studentfromTexas),manage roadshow eventsandannual artcompetitionheldinHeartlandmall, Salesadministrative duties(Eg.Groupon,sellingof artcoursesto centers)  Locationof Tuition Centers:AngMoKio, Bedok,DowntownEast,Hougang,Kovan,Novena, Sembawang, Sengkang,ToaPayoh SplashAcademy Teacher/Manager January2014 – May 2016 Teach inSchoolsand Organize Events. Designandwrite upcourses,create sponsorship proposals,create company website onwix andcompany Facebook, assistinhiringteachers/facilitators,organizeandfacilitatemall events.  29 May 2016 Facilitatorforthe Art JammingatKentVille (Guestof honour:MsDenise Phua,Mayorof Central Singapore District)  2015 AssistantOrganizerforthe Chinese New YearArtEventinHougang1 Mall (InpartnershipwithFar East Organization)  2014 – 2015 TeachclassesinEcokiddChildcare (Punggol)
  3. 3. 3  2014 Teach classesinSmathsEducationCentre (BeautyWorldPlaza)  2014 AssistantTeacherinHendersonSecondarySchool BrilliantStarsEducationCentre AssistantManager 2013 – 2014 Accounting,Administrative work,organize excursions, teachclasses.  2014 EnglishTeacherforprimaryschool and secondaryschool children  2013 Art Science MuseumExcursionforparentsandchildren  2013 HolidayArtworkshopforstudents andneighborhoodresidents Barn FreshEggs (Annual NewZealandFairbyColdStorage) Promoter 1 weekfairin 2015 and2016 Workeddirectlywiththe exporterforSorbetandEggs fromNew Zealand. Helpedtocook andprepare the eggs, assistinad-hocactivitiessuchaslogistics,salesandpromote the products. RamenSantouka Waitress 2014 – 2015 Server,cashierandkitchenassistant. People’sAssociation Door to door interviewer January2013 Knockdoor to dooraskingresidentstofill upadetailedqualitative survey. Metro Retail Assistant January2013 – March 2013 Promote Menswearsuchas CallawayandArnoldPalmer. Vanguard Promoterat SuntecIT Fair November2012 La Senza Retail salesassistant August2012 Takashimaya Cashier
  4. 4. 4 May 2012 – June 2012 Eu Yan Sang Promoterat SuntecFoodFair March 2012 EZ Link Office Receptionist March 2012 Administrative work(Attendcalls,give outletters,frontdeskduties) Miu Miu, Prada Retail salesassistant December2011 – February2012 Salesduties,deliverproductstocustomer’shousesordifferentoutlets,greetandattendtocustomers, organize andpack products,assistfull timerstoachieve salestarget. LANGUAGES English Mandarin BeginnerinItalian,KoreanandJapanese. SKILLS MicrosoftOffice (Word, Powerpoint,Excel) Website Making(Basic) Windowsmovie maker HOBBIES/INTERESTS Music lover Travelling Learningand experiencingnewcultures Tennis Hiking

