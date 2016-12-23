LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN INTAN FAZIRA ERNA BINTI DIN A151694 TUGASAN 5 BANDAR ANDA DAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21
AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 : BATU PAHAT, JOHOR
CADANGAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 BANDAR BATU PAHAT  EKONOMI  keutamaan peluang pekerjaan yang boleh diberikan kepada golongan...
 SOSIAL  Menaik tarafkan lagi taman rekreasi Y di Batu Pahat dan membina lebih banyak lagi taman rekreasi di Batu Pahat....
 ALAM SEKITAR Menggalakkan penduduk tempatan membuang bahan buangan mengikut jenis Menyediakan lebih banyak tong-tong k...
  2. 2. DEFINISI AGENDA TEMPATAN 21  Secara umumnya agenda tempatan 21 adalah merupakan satu dasar mikro ke arah perlaksanaan atau pembangunan lestari.  Agenda tempatan 21 merupakan satu program yang dibuat untuk menubuhkan satu perkongsian antara pihak berkuasa tempatan, masyarakat dan syarikat perniagaan swasta untuk berbincang dan bertindak terhadap isu-isu pembangunan mapan yang mempengaruhi kehidupan.
  3. 3. AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 : BATU PAHAT, JOHOR
  4. 4. CADANGAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 BANDAR BATU PAHAT  EKONOMI  keutamaan peluang pekerjaan yang boleh diberikan kepada golongan tempatan bagi menaikkan lagi taraf hidup masyarakat di bandar tersebut.  Menaik taraf hotel-hotel penginapan untuk menarik lebih ramai lagi para pelancong dating ke Batu Pahat.  Memberikan kemudahan seperti tapak-tapak kedai bagi memulakan perniagaan.
  5. 5.  SOSIAL  Menaik tarafkan lagi taman rekreasi Y di Batu Pahat dan membina lebih banyak lagi taman rekreasi di Batu Pahat.  Menaik taraf pusat pengajian tinggi  Menyediakan infrastruktur yang lengkap seperti klinik kesihatan atau hospital bagi mereka yang kurang berkemampuan.  Menaik taraf segala kemudahan yang sedia ada seperti sekolah, stesen bas, pusat komputer, masjid dan sebagainya.
  6. 6.  ALAM SEKITAR Menggalakkan penduduk tempatan membuang bahan buangan mengikut jenis Menyediakan lebih banyak tong-tong kitar semula di setiap kawasan rumah Mewujudkan hari tanpa plastik Menanam pokok–pokok di tepi jalan bagi mengindahkan lagi suasana

×