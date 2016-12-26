IndexBox Marketing has just published its report: “EU: Electric Locomotives - Market Report. Analysis And Forecast To 2020”. This report focuses on the EU electric locomotive market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry. The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.