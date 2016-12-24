IMRAN GHAFOOR City: Riyadh  +966 594 565 278  xzibit62@gmail.com Father’s Name: Qazi Abdul Ghafoor Iqama Status: Transfe...
  1. 1. IMRAN GHAFOOR City: Riyadh  +966 594 565 278  xzibit62@gmail.com Father’s Name: Qazi Abdul Ghafoor Iqama Status: Transferable Nationality: Pakistani Religion: Islam Gender: Male Material Status: Single D.O.B: 30th Dec,1988 Desired Job: Assistant Coordinator Accountant ACCOMPLISHMENTS Seeking employment that allows me to grow professionally, while being able to utilize my skills for the betterment of the organization with the best use of my dedication, determination and resourcefulness. PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL SKILLS • Hard worker and impetuous for improvement • Leadership ability and work team player • Familiar with the culture and life style in Saudi Arabia • Computerized Accounting System • Excellent Computer skills Microsoft office EMPLOYEEMENT HISTORY April 2016… Umbrella Integrated,Riyadh Responsibilities as an Assistant Accountant • Finalization of Trail Balance by the end of each month. • Management of receivables & payables • Management of general ledger • Bank reconciliation statement • Handling petty cash • Arranging the order acknowledgement and forwarding the same to the customer • Data Entry of daily transactions • Follow up with customers for outstanding payment, if any • Assisting management in decision making process • Established a system of internal controls for inventory & purchases
  2. 2. 2 Oct 2014 to Dec 2015 STEP, Lahore Responsibilities as an Assistant CoordinatorAccountant  Daily Cash Handling  Sending financial reports including daily Income & Expense report  Petty cash report, General accounts ledger  Preparing Cheques  Preparing receipts, delivery order, purchase order etc.  Day to day banking activities  Control and follow up of trade debtors and creditors  Controlling Inventory  Monitor and control preparation of monthly payroll  Administrator and maintain computerized accounting system Jan 2012 to Nov 2013 STEP, Lahore Responsibilities as an Assistant MIS Manager  Maintenance of IT Labs  Providing Support Services to Students  Hardware Troubleshooting  Software Installation  Resolve all IT related issues EDUCATION UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB, LAHORE B. Com (University of the Punjab) PUNJAB COMMERCECOLLEGE SIALKOT Intermediate in Commerce (I. Com) Gujranwala, Pakistan QUIAD AZAM PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL Matriculation (General Science) Gujranwala,Pakistan
  3. 3. 3 PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION  Microsoft Office, Word, Excel PowerPoint, Outlook & Access  Tally ERP  SMACC  QuickBooks  Excess of Internet for exploring to new technologies LANGUAGE  Arabic- Basic  English- Fluently (reading, speaking and writing) INTEREST  Technology – I am always up-to-date on new computer technology  Internet,  Classic Music  Cricket REFERNCES Available Upon Request

