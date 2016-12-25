s _ + May 2016 - ongoing  r + Native Native Beginner  www.enhancv.com Verified by / IDRIS ABDULKADIR ABDULLAHI Project C...
IdrisAbdulkadirAbdullahiResume

IdrisAbdulkadirAbdullahiResume

  1. 1. s _ + May 2016 - ongoing  r + Native Native Beginner  www.enhancv.com Verified by / IDRIS ABDULKADIR ABDULLAHI Project Coordinator @ Mobily +966565230513 idrismohammed1111@gmail.com Saudi Arabia EXPERIENCE Project Coordinator Mobily Riyadh Company Description - Coordinate all reporting activities, resources, equipment and information. - Update Customer reporting tools - Maintain internal program weekly executive report - Generate graphical reports and infographics - Make certain that client's reporting needs are met as the project evolves - Help prepare project plans, timeframes, schedule and budget - Monitor and track project's progress and handle and issues that arise - Act as the reporting point of contact and communicate projects status adequately to all participants - Use project management tools to monitor working hours, budget, plans and money spent. LANGUAGES English Arabic Italian STRENGTHS Skills Demonstrated organization. Planning. Multi-tasking. Integrity and loyalty Leadership and team building skills. Self-starter and ability to work with limited direction and supervision. Creative thinking skills, including problem solving and business decision-making skills. Ability to work well under pressure with tight deadlines and very large workload. Demonstrated ability to learn new tools quickly and provide assistance when needed. Customer Focus and Orientation. ability to install and maintain different devices and cables such in the field of antennas and optical fiber cables and deployment methods.
  2. 2. May 2014 - Mar 2016  r + www.enhancv.com Verified by / EXPERIENCE FTTH NOC Engineer Mobily Riyadh Optical Fiber Cable (OSP) maintenance of Transmission Network (Core, Junction & Access), Fiber to the home (FTTH) . Enterprise business unit (EBU customers) of Mobily . FTTH/GPON implementation for OSP and technical detailed specifications for civil works and cables infrastructure . Operations of FTTx networks equipments such as OLT, ONT ,FDT, Splitters etc. Analysis of Granite Table for PON ports to find effected FDTs during cable cuts or other faults based on alarms . mentioned by FTTx Access NOC in trouble ticket system (RTTS) . Finding OSP faults by analyzing Optical Network Monitoring System (ONMSi), GIS software and Google earth. Analysis of OTDR traces, section loss measurements and results of other test procedures. Coordination with TX NOC,FTTX ANOCs (Huawei) for routine troubleshooting of problems in FTTH and transmission Network. Assistance during Installation, commissioning and handing over of FTTX, SDH & WDM nodes. . Locating the P2P link faults coordinates into ArcGis Software. What was an example of a successful outcome of this activity? (e.g. Made 30+ partnerships)
  3. 3. Dec 2013 - May 2014  r + Oct 2012 - June 2013  r + Oct 2006 - Aug 2011r + www.enhancv.com Verified by / EXPERIENCE Telecommunications Engineer Saudi Telecom Company STC Riyadh Company Description Assigned in ANOC (Access Network Operation Center) in Saudi Telecom Company (STC) for Network Support in MALC Zhone Project • Start-up and commissioning the new STC MALC for the STC EFM SHDSL Network. • Troubleshoot and administered MALC product on Zhone technology • Support Zhone Customer Premise Equipment (CPE). • Support the ZMS server which provides a suite of management applications to support fault, configuration. • Following up the trouble ticket thats related to STC business customers (DIA, IP, PLL, and DLL circuits) Contacting the level 2 support for any critical issue and try to analyse the issues with them. Configuration files performing for FTTH equipments (ZHONE ONT 2426, ZHONE OLT MXK 819) Dealing with ticketing system (Remedy System) and solving issues under the required SLA timing. 3G Optimization Engineer QTC Riyadh Company Description Engineer (Ericsson) - Testing, Commissioning and Integration 3G RBS 6201. Integrate RBS with RNC regarding E1 preparation, script preparation - Performs Site Inspections and Test for newly installed sites according to Ericsson standard qualities check lists. - Experience in Troubleshooting and maintenance for 3G RBS 6201 External and internal Alarms Configuration. - Testing, Commissioning and Integration 3G GSM RBS. - Use of site Master test equipment for checking exceeded VSWR limit and DTF ( Distance To Fault ) for tracing faulty connectors EDUCATION Bachelors of Telecom Engineering IUA Sudan

