泓格科技-智慧前端雲系統

智慧前端雲系統 ICP DAS Co., LTD 研發九處 游尚明
大綱 2016/12/162 智慧前端雲 系統 前端設備 資料擷取 資料彙整與 邏輯控制 服務應用 主要技術 OPC MQTT ICPDAS 方案 應用案例 U-5231架 構與功能
工業革命的四個階段 2016/12/163 1782 發電 機械自動化 第一階段 驅動 生活品質 工程科學 蒸汽機 GB 1913 工業化 第二階段 流動性 傳送帶 US 1954 電子自動化 第三階段 微電子 電腦，數控，PLC US/EU ...
創新性&交互操作性 2016/12/164 圖片來源:www.theinstitute.ieee.org
消費電子產品 -> 工業自動化 2016/12/165
八大國際發展標準組織 2016/12/166 無線通訊解決方案聯盟 (ATIS) 中國通訊標準化協會 (CCSA) 歐洲電信標準協會 (ETSI) 韓國電信技術協會 (TTA) 印度電信標準發展協會 (TSDSI) 日本電信技術委員會 (TTC...
全球物聯網四大陣營 2016/12/167 OCF 英特爾與三星等主導 Allseen 高通與微軟領軍 Thread Group Google和安謀合作 HomeKit 蘋果主導
通訊協議比較 2016/12/168 Protocol CoAP RESTful HTTP MQTT Transport UDP TCP TCP Messaging Request/Response Request/Response Publi...
前端設備資料擷取 2016/12/169 Field Area Network 前端設備資料擷取 前端資料中心BA FA HA Gateway Controller Data Concentrat or Field Area Network
資料彙整與邏輯控制 2016/12/1610 前端資料中心 Cloud Interface I/O OutputScaling Collection Rule IFTTT Simulator
服務應用 2016/12/1611 前端資料中心 Publish/Subscribe Request/Subscribe Database ERP SCADAHMI MES
什麼是 OPC (Classic) • Open Platform Communications (OPC) • 做為工業與自動化行業用戶端之間的數據 資料交換及互操作的參考規範 • 特徵 作用於Windows平台 規範 OPC DA , ...
OPC的問題與解決方案 2016/12/1613 MES/HMI 應用 (OPC Client) 專有通訊協定 OPC 資料存取 HMI 應用 (OPC Client) 嵌入式 HMI PLC OPC Server PLC Internet 防...
OPC的解決方案與發展 2016/12/1614 問題 解決方案 如何讓OPC 解決更多問題 “OPC” re-branded: Data Access 更多功能需要資料存取 OPC Data Access 1.0, 2.05a, 3.0 需要...
OPC UA • OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA) • OPC Classic 下一代標準 • 應用於工廠網路與企業通訊 • 特徵 基於服務的物件導向設計(SOA ) Data model: OPC DA ...
主要特色與優點 2016/12/1616 跨平臺 互聯網和防火墻友善介面 統一存取 標準安全模型
主要特色與優點 - 續 2016/12/1617 單一解决方案即可整合 嵌入設備到企業系統 可經由設計達成的可靠性 建立於 OPC COM 的現有資源 彈性的物件導向資訊模型
OPC UA應用於物聯網和雲 • Microsoft在2015年在漢諾威展示，使用OPC UA Client 連接 AMQP Client來向 Azure傳遞資料。 2016/12/1618
OPC UA應用於物聯網和雲 • Microsoft在2016年在漢諾威展示，讓Azure直接可運行 OPC UA client(OPC UA Web Telemetry）。讓OPC UA 設備走HTTPS通訊直接與Azure連結。 2016/...
MQTT - 主動M2M通訊協議 主要特色  Pub/Sub主動傳輸  快速、無縫彈性整合  QoS保證送達機制  提升開發布署效率  最後遺囑功能 2016/12/1620
工廠設備MES物聯網應用 2016/12/1621 UA-5231與MES系統完美銜接 Modbus 整合能力強
MES物聯網應用方案架構 2016/12/1622
泵站設備互聯網自動化應用 2016/12/1623 無需繁瑣的PC 配置， UA-5231 直接以Web 方式做的橋接
泵站設備互聯網自動化應用架構 2016/12/1624
智能計量-自動讀錶 • 分散測量（可選的本地資料緩衝）， 推送到中央 資料庫進行分析和配置結果 • 智能計量項目 能源監視 2016/12/1625
潛盾機遠端維運 2016/12/1626
樓宇自動化物聯網應用 2016/12/1627
樓宇自動化物聯網應用架構 2016/12/1628
工研院 應用案例 2016/12/1629  Robot協同、互動作業  每台機器手臂配置一台 UA-5231  Robot間以MQTT溝通  Robot資訊可透過手機 APP獲得  Robor資訊以OPC UA 傳遞給圖控軟體
UA-5200系列 工業物聯網通訊服務器  提供多種通訊協定轉換的工業物聯網閘道器  體積小 、低耗電、低發熱  具備抗干擾及寬溫工作能力  分層(分群)系統，有效減輕後端系統負擔  提供工業標準通訊(OPC UA)與物聯網(MQTT...
UA-5231  Web-based UI  對上與上位機互動的服務  OPC UA Server  MQTT  對下與I/O模組互動的功能  支援Modbus TCP  支援Modbus RTU Master  MQTT  ...
2016/12/1632
