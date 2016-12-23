ICPDAS - plastic injection machine monitoring system

ICP DAS Co., Ltd. PLASTIC INJECTION MACHINE MONITORING SYSTEM ICP DAS Co., LTD. Joyce Yeh Tel: +886-3-5973366 ext: 3307 Em...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Outlines ¢  Background ¢  Requirement ¢  The fact and difficulty ¢  How to obtain the machine data? ¢  S...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Background • Location: Indonesia • Plastic products manufacturer for IKEA • More than 100sets of plastic...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Requirement •  Machine power consumption monitoring •  Machine operation monitoring •  Production status...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. The fact and difficulty •  PLC+HMI for single machine control without networking function •  Machine mak...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. How to obtain the machine data? 1. Read register mapping of PLC I/O by RS-232 à Not possible due to poor...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. System Architecture
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Injection Molding Machine Monitoring •  TouchPAD (TPD-433) will read the power information, temperature,...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Introduction of Operation & Management Interfaces Operation Interface(TPD) •  On-site Operation( Machine...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – TPD at Machine Side TPD-433F TPD-433F is placed on the machine. Machine status is ...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – Repair When performing repair/maintenance, press the red “Repair” button to start ...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – Run After the mold replacement or maintenance of the device is completed, press gr...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – Mold Replacement When performing mold replacement, press blue “Mold” Button to sta...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Management Interface -SCADA at PC Side Display status of all machines Connection status between Operatio...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Injection Machine Monitoring & Status Overview Automatically detect and display current Machine Status
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Single Injection Machine Monitoring Information Production status • Cycle Time(time per piece) • Time to...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Power Consumption Overview User-Defined Electricity Rates • Rates of Time Zone 1 (22:00~18:00) • Rates o...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Power Consumption Monitoring of Single Machine Electricity Cost log •  Daily •  Monthly Electricity Cost...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Solutions ¢ M-7055D：   Machine Status (DI: ON/OFF)   Motor Status (DI: ON/OFF)   Safety Door Status (...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Solutions ¢ LC-101   Control safety door Open/ Close ¢ M-7011D   Preheating temperature ¢ PM-3133   M...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Benefits ¢  Enable traditional machines networking capability ¢  Convert different PLC protocols to Modb...
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. ¢  InduSoft: real time data display ¢  Report: retrieve data from BD for customization Benefits
ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Why ICP DAS? ¢  High CP ratio ¢  Data acquisition and communication expert ¢  Field and integration expe...
ICPDAS - plastic injection machine monitoring system

  1. 1. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. PLASTIC INJECTION MACHINE MONITORING SYSTEM ICP DAS Co., LTD. Joyce Yeh Tel: +886-3-5973366 ext: 3307 Email: joyce_yeh@icpdas.com
  2. 2. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Outlines ¢  Background ¢  Requirement ¢  The fact and difficulty ¢  How to obtain the machine data? ¢  System Architecture ¢  Solutions ¢  Benefits ¢  Why ICP DAS?
  3. 3. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Background • Location: Indonesia • Plastic products manufacturer for IKEA • More than 100sets of plastic injection machines • Operators may steal the products • 2015 electricity charge is increased up to 40%
  4. 4. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Requirement •  Machine power consumption monitoring •  Machine operation monitoring •  Production status monitoring •  Remote monitoring •  Reports •  Alarm
  5. 5. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. The fact and difficulty •  PLC+HMI for single machine control without networking function •  Machine maker doesn’t want to modify PLC program and provide source code
  6. 6. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. How to obtain the machine data? 1. Read register mapping of PLC I/O by RS-232 à Not possible due to poor support from PLC programmer 2. Get data from physical I/O points à M-7000 DI module to read DI status according to machine wiring guide
  7. 7. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. System Architecture
  8. 8. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Injection Molding Machine Monitoring •  TouchPAD (TPD-433) will read the power information, temperature, door lock status, and count the mold opening & closing times. •  By Ethernet, RS-485 or ZigBee, TouchPAD can easily integrate with SCADA system.
  9. 9. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Introduction of Operation & Management Interfaces Operation Interface(TPD) •  On-site Operation( Machine) •  Machine Maintenance •  Mold Replacement •  Event Logger Operation Interface(SCADA) •  Central Management(PC) •  Machine Status Logger •  Power Status Logger
  10. 10. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – TPD at Machine Side TPD-433F TPD-433F is placed on the machine. Machine status is sent back to the control center in real time. REPAIR RUN MOLD Buttons on Main Page
  11. 11. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – Repair When performing repair/maintenance, press the red “Repair” button to start recording the repair time. Password or employee ID (or both) is required to process the operation. Comments of repair/ maintenance can be inputted by English or digits (max. 15 characters)
  12. 12. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – Run After the mold replacement or maintenance of the device is completed, press green “Run” button to start the machine for calculation of production quantity & record of machine status.
  13. 13. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Operation Interface – Mold Replacement When performing mold replacement, press blue “Mold” Button to start recording the time spent on replacing of the mold Password or employee ID control. Input the mold code for record Input the quantity of defective products produced by current mold after the end of production.
  14. 14. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Management Interface -SCADA at PC Side Display status of all machines Connection status between Operation interface(machine)& Management Interface(PC) Machine abnormal alarm Daily/Monthly power consumption (in kWh)
  15. 15. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Injection Machine Monitoring & Status Overview Automatically detect and display current Machine Status
  16. 16. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Single Injection Machine Monitoring Information Production status • Cycle Time(time per piece) • Time to complete production Production Analysis • Production Quantity • Time Spent • Defective No. & Rate Maintenance Record • Time • Code (Eng. or No.) Machine Status • Mold open & close • Engine Operation • Heating for Injection
  17. 17. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Power Consumption Overview User-Defined Electricity Rates • Rates of Time Zone 1 (22:00~18:00) • Rates of Time Zone 2 (18:00~22:00) Daily (updated daily) • Price of Time Zone 1 • Price of Time Zone 2 • Total daily cost Total Electricity Cost Calculator Monthly (updated monthly) Price of Time Zone 1 • Price of Time Zone 2 • Total Monthly cost
  18. 18. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Power Consumption Monitoring of Single Machine Electricity Cost log •  Daily •  Monthly Electricity Cost Display • Daily (updated daily) • Monthly (updated monthly) Power Consumption Information 1.V 4.I 2.kW 5.kVA 3.kWh 6.kVAh Power Consumption Trend Chart 1.V 4.I 2.kW 5.kVA 3.kWh 6.kVAh
  19. 19. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Solutions ¢ M-7055D：   Machine Status (DI: ON/OFF)   Motor Status (DI: ON/OFF)   Safety Door Status (DI: ON/OFF)   Safety Door Limit Switch (DO: ON/OFF)   Mold Open & Close Status (DI Counter, DI ON/OFF)   Injection Preheating Status (DI Counter, DI ON/OFF) ¢ TPD-433F：   Read and display module information and convenient for operation at local site   Repair Mode/Mold Mode/Run Mode/Defective Quantity
  20. 20. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Solutions ¢ LC-101   Control safety door Open/ Close ¢ M-7011D   Preheating temperature ¢ PM-3133   Machine power consumption ¢ WF-2570/2571 l Ethernet to Wi-Fi Bridge that creates a connection between TPD-433F and control center (InduSoft) ¢ InduSoft
  21. 21. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Benefits ¢  Enable traditional machines networking capability ¢  Convert different PLC protocols to Modbus ¢  Restriction free by machine maker ¢  Integrate all real time machine operation and production data to control center ¢  Easy to install and deploy
  22. 22. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. ¢  InduSoft: real time data display ¢  Report: retrieve data from BD for customization Benefits
  23. 23. ICP DAS Co., Ltd. Why ICP DAS? ¢  High CP ratio ¢  Data acquisition and communication expert ¢  Field and integration experience ¢  Good service: system analysis, system planning, system design

