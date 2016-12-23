ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com [2016,06,28] iKAN-116 Industrial Modbus LED Display
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com •  Need a large size of message display –  Before •  The variables changed frequent...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com iKAN-116 •  7-color indoor scrolling leO message display •  1 line of 8 Unicode char...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com iKAN-116 •  Web-based user interface •  Message Pool including 64 common messages an...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com PLC HMI •  Real-^me data display via Modbus TCP/RTU protocol •  Displaying a message ...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Indoor Air Quality Display
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Easy to Use •  Web-based User Interface
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Easy to Use •  Import/Export the Content in Messages Pool  
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Message Pool and Data Pool Modbus Address
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Variable Command Variables Type Points Command Format System Variables 27 %y000 ...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Scaling Integer Variables
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Conver^ng Boolean to Text
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Good Expansion Flexibility Open User Interface Modbus TCP/RTU Slave Import/Export Me...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Similar Products Item iKAN-116 DA1 ViewMarq Company www.icpdas.com hlp://wpa.ie/P...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com iKAN-116 Selling Points •  PLC HMI •  Web-based user interface •  Import/Export Mess...
ICP DAS CO., LTD. www.icpdas.com Q & A ～Thank You Very Much～
ICPDAS - iKAN116

×