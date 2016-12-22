HITESH_KUMAR_TAK_RESUME_[1]

HITESH KUMAR TAK Contact: +91-9509453090 E-Mail: hitant24@gmail.com JOB OBJECTIVE To work in a challenging environment in ...
Organization Air India, Mumbai Role Trainee Engineer Division Base Maintenance Division and Engine Overall Division Period
RESEARCH OF INTEREST  Aircraft structures,   Aircraft Composites,   Flight Mechanics,   Aerodynamics.  TECHNICA
  1. 1. HITESH KUMAR TAK Contact: +91-9509453090 E-Mail: hitant24@gmail.com JOB OBJECTIVE To work in a challenging environment in growth oriented organization which provides opportunities for innovative learning and growth in the field of Aviation. PROFILE SNAPSHOT  B.Tech (Aeronautical) from School Of Aeronautics, Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan Technical University Kota in 2016.   Successfully completed projects on Aircraft Structure, Propulsion, Heat Transfer and Analysis of  Stress Concentrations of Different Airframe.   Underwent internships at All India Council of Robotics and Automation, New Delhi as Intern and Air India, Mumbai as Trainee Engineer.   Effective in conducting & coordinating the project activities and with a flair for adopting the modern Methodologies.   Well versed with using CATIA, AutoCAD, MATALAB, ANSYS Software, C, C++ and MS Office.   An effective communicator with team player, innovation, planning, coordination and problem solving skills.  ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS  B.Tech (Aeronautical) from School Of Aeronautics, Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan Technical University Kota in 2016 With 78.3%.  INTERNSHIPS Organization: All India Council of Robotics and Automation, New Delhi Role: Intern Center: Indian Institute Of Technology, New Delhi Period: May’15 to July’15 Description: Under this period, study on design, manufacturing, programming, testing of various quad Copters along with Hand on drive test for various modes and modify the required corrective Parameters along with further study. For the navigation and surveillance we also add Naza Amlite microcontroller which also improve stability and efficiency. Components, modes, frame, programming, assembly also helps in order to improve our technical as well as practical knowledge.
  2. 2. Organization Air India, Mumbai Role Trainee Engineer Division Base Maintenance Division and Engine Overall Division Period July’15 to Aug’15 Description: Under this period, study on Airframe, fuel, oxygen system and servicing of control surface of various aircraft like B777-300ER, B747, B787, B737 in Base Maintenance division along With general visualization of different section, testing, procedures, checks in CFM56-7B Engine shop in Engine Overall Division . ACADEMIC PROJECT Title Draft and Analysis of missile design. Organization: School Of Aeronautics, Neemrana Period: Aug’15 to May’16 Description: The purpose of this project is to understand the proper designing of a missile with reference to standard missile. The reference missile taken was AGNI V. The first step is to carry out the structural design. Calculations of various sections included in missile are done. This is followed by analyzing of nose cone, fuselage and fins. The next step in designing process was to select the type of nose cone and fuselage shape and orientation of fins according to aerodynamic considerations. Further deciding the above considerations designing of nose cone and fuselage is done in MATLAB. Fins designing are done in AutoCAD and final model of missile is made in CATIA and analysis of model made is done in ANSYS. Further we will move towards its aerodynamic considerations. Other projects: During the course of my B.Tech (Aeronautical) I have been a part of several minor projects as listed below: 1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle 2. Aerofoil Design and Testing 3. Heat Exchanger 4. Pitot Static System 5. Anticing Systems 6. Design of Supersonic Wind Tunnel 7. Fly By Wire System 8. Traffic Light Monitoring & Control System 9. Optical Fiber Transformation Analysis 10. Wing Control Surface Design
  3. 3. RESEARCH OF INTEREST  Aircraft structures,   Aircraft Composites,   Flight Mechanics,   Aerodynamics.  TECHNICAL SKILLS  Circuit Making   Model Analysis on Wind Tunnel   Worked on Arduino Uno Board   Hand on Experience on Dynamic Balancing Test Machine   Knowledge of Propulsion Parameters Design   Work Experience with Different Boeing Series Fleet.  IT SKILLS Programming language: C and C++ Software: AutoCAD, MATALAB, ANSYS Packages: MS Office and Dos WHY SHOULD YOU EMPLOYEE ME I believe that my unique combination of skills would provide me with an opportunity to be associated with your esteemed organization for my future growth and career development. PERSONAL DETAILS Name: Hitesh Kumar Tak Father’s Name: Anand Tak Nationality: Indian Gender: Male Marital Status: Single Date of Birth: 24-08-1995 Linguistic Proficiency: English, Hindi Address: 1/2110, Tak Bhawan, Pushkar road, Kotra Ajmer (Rajasthan) 301504 Contact No: +91-9509453090, +91-7737178820 DECLARATION I hereby declare that the details stated above are true to the best of my knowledge. Date: Place: NEEMRANA, ALWAR HITESH KUMAR TAK

