Nameforest_Partnership

  1. 1. #1 DOMAIN RENTAL MARKETPLACE PARTNER WITH US
  2. 2. NAMEFOREST MARKETPLACE RENT FROM OVER 150,000+ PREMIUM DOMAINS
  3. 3. WHY RENT Save on Capital Premium domains easily cost over a few thousand dollars. Rent instead of buy and free up capital when you most need it. Flexible Lease Terms Businesses change and pivot all the time. We get it. With our month-to-month flexible leasing, never spend thousands and be stuck with an irrelevant domain again. Buyout Option Buy your domain only when your business is successful. Have the first right to buy your rental domain whenever you want. ? RECENT CUSTOMERS Thankfully.org Techtrader.co Timeless.com Original Price: $3,000 $19/month $1,000 Buyout option Education Non-profit Electronics Wholesale Digital Media Original Price: $3,000 $19/month $3,000 Buyout option Original Price: $120,000 $199/month Purchased for $113K
  4. 4. INTERESTED IN PARTNERING WITH US? WWW.NAMEFOREST.COM Partners@nameforest.com PARTNERSHIP OFFER Free Domain Consultation Offer 10 hours free consultation with our domain specialists to every member including: Give your members 3 months free credit for any domain on the Nameforest platform San Francisco, CA Rent-Free Domains Brandable domain suggestions Domain search Purchasing and rental negotiations

