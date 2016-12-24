BOUSSATTA_Hicham_CV

Etudiant en Master Spécialisé en Big Data And Cloud Computing Année 2017  1ère année du Cycle Master Spécialisé en Big Da...
  1. 1. Etudiant en Master Spécialisé en Big Data And Cloud Computing Année 2017  1ère année du Cycle Master Spécialisé en Big Data And Cloud Computing à F.S.A.C (Faculté des Aïn Chock Casablanca) / U.H.II (Université Hassan II) Année 2016  Licence Professionnelle de Qualification aux Métiers de l’Enseignement en Génie Informatique à E.N.S.R (École Normale Supérieure de Rabat) / U.M.V.A (Université Mohammed V Agdal) Année 2015  Licence Professionnelle en Ingénierie des Systèmes Informatiques et Logiciels à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2015  Attestation de participation à l’organisation de « First Spring Conference on applied Science and Cumputing » à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2015  Attestation de participation à l’organisation de la 5ème École de printemps EDP Non linéaire Mathématiques et Interactions : modèles non locaux et applications E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2015  Attestation de participation dans le jury de Correction à la Compétition Nationale en Développement Informatique (Spring Coding Days 5ème édition) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2015  Attestation de participation dans le comité d’organisation (Portes Ouvertes) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2015  Attestation de participation aux activités associatives bénévoles à l’établissement IBTISSAMA (Sourire), Unité de Protection de l’enfance à Essaouira Année 2015  Attestation de participation dans le comité d’organisation (BDE 2015) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2014  Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie (DUT) en Métiers du WEB à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2014  Attestation de participation dans le comité de communication sous le thème (Les Moteurs de Recherche) (Portes Ouvertes) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Adresse Quartier Administrative O.N.E.P Had Old Frej Sidi Smail El-Jadida CIN M515719 N ° Passeport KX3743810 Tél +2126 62 64 49 61 Email hichamboussatta@gmail .com 24 ans Célibataire Marocaine Permis B Diplômes et Formations BOUSSATTA Hicham Hadoop Engineer
  2. 2. Année 2014  Attestation de participation dans le comité d’organisation (BDE 2014) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2014  Attestation de participation dans le jury de Correction à la Compétition Nationale en Développement Informatique (Spring Coding Days 4ème édition) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2013  Attestation de participation dans le comité d’organisation (BDE 2013) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2013  Attestation de participation dans le comité d’organisation (Portes Ouvertes) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2013  Attestation de participation à la Compétition Nationale en Développement Informatique (Spring Coding Days 3ème édition) à E.S.T.E (École Supérieure de Technologie d’Essaouira) / U.C.A.M (Université Cadi Ayyad Marrakech) Année 2012  1ère année DEUG Science Mathématiques Informatique Appliquée à F.S.J (Faculté des Sciences D’El-Jadida) / U.C.D.J (Université Chouaib Doukkali El-Jadida) Année 2011  Baccalauréat Scientifique option : Sciences Physiques au lycée 6 Novembre qualifiant Had Old Frej, El-Jadida (Mention: Bien) Expériences professionnelles 10 Novembre 2014 – 30 Février 2015  Projets :  Réalisation d’une application web de gestion de maintenance assistée par Ordinateur (GMAO) avec Django/Python (Architecture MVT)  Réalisation d’une application web d’évaluation des étudiants ISIL avec un générateur QCM avec le langage JEE et le Framework JSF  Réalisation d’une application web (Urbanic Design) avec Ruby On Rails  Réalisation d’une boite d’administration d’une base de données Racle 12C en Java  Réalisation d’une application web (Workshop 2015) pour la 5éme école de printemps EDP Non-linéaire, Mathématiques et interactions, modèles non locaux et applications pour l’école Supérieure de technologie d’Essaouira avec le langage PHP  Réalisation d’une application web (E-Banking) avec le langage JEE et le Framework JSP  Réalisation d’une application web pour la gestion des commandes des clients d’un restaurant avec Java  La conception et la réalisation d’une application web de vente en ligne des matériels informatiques (E-Commerce) avec le langage JEE et le Framework JSP  La simulation des services de déploiement Windows via Boot PXE des images de SE sur les postes clients
  3. 3. 01 Septembre 2016 – 31 Octobre 2016  Stage au sein de service système et réseaux de la société PTC SARL à Casablanca :  Profiter de la formation indépendante en technologies d'information (les cursus switching, routage, sécurité, communication unifiée, data center, wireless…) 01 Juin 2016 – 31 Août 2016  Stage au sein de l’entreprise INWI à Casablanca :  Création de site web officiel pour l’entreprise 07 Mars 2016 – 03 Mai 2016  Enseignant informatique au sein de lycée qualifiant 6 Novembre à Had Old Frej:  Transmettre des savoirs  Préparer les cours  Corriger les copies de contrôles  Travailler en équipe  Réalisation d’une application WEB en PHP5, E-School 01 Avril 2015 – 31 Mai 2015  Stage de fin d’étude au sein de l’entreprise HASSAN TRADE SARL à Rabat :  Réalisation d’un Site WEB Officiel de l’’entreprise HASSAN TRADE SARL 01 Juillet 2014 – 31 Juillet 2014  Stage au sein de la société EASLY INFORMATIQUE à Agadir :  Création d’un site web pour l’entreprise 01 Août 2014 – 01 Septembre 2014  Chargé de travaux au sein de l’entreprise HASSAN TRADE SARL à Rabat :  Réalisation d’une application WEB de gestion des ressources Humaines (GRH) 01 Juin 2014 – 16 Juin 2014  Stage au sein de service informatique de Groupe OCP à El-Jadida :  Réalisation d’une application de gestion de stock du groupe OCP 07 Avril 2014 – 26 Mai 2014  Stage de fin d’étude au sein du secteur de production de DAOURAT de Groupe ONEE Branche Eau à Had Old Frej :  Réalisation d’une application de gestion de maintenance assistée par ordinateur (GMAO) Avril 2014  Projet de fin d’étude :  Réalisation d’une application web de gestion des ressources humaines (EST- Ressources) de l’école supérieur de technologie d’Essaouira 01 Août 2013 – 01 Septembre 2013  Stage au sein de service Informatique de Groupe OCP à El-Jadida :  Création de site web pour l’entreprise 15 Juin 2013 – 15 Juillet 2013 : Stage d’initiation au sein de service Informatique de Groupe OCP à El-Jadida :  Installation et Réparation des ordinateurs  Câblage réseau informatiques  Création de sites web pour l’entreprise
  4. 4. Compétences Centres d’intérêt Navigation Internet Sport Football Musculation Anglais Notions de base Français Bon niveau Arabe Langue maternelle Systèmes d’exploitation MS-DOS, Windows 2000/XP/VISTA/7/8/8.1, Linux / Unix Systèmes de gestion de bases de données Access, SQL Server, Oracle Méthode d’analyse et conception Merise, UML, Barker Langages De Programmation Algorithmique, C, C++, Java, C#, PL/SQL Content Management system (CMS) JOOMLA, Rupal 7, PrestaShop, Eolas Programmation web HTML, CSS, PHP, JEE, Python & Django, Ruby on rails Systèmes d’information UML, Marisa Outbids Suite Bureautique “Excel, Word, Power point”, Code:: Blocks, Dev C++, Power AMC, NetBeans, Eclipse, Dreamweaver, Sublime Text Réseau informatiques TCP/IP, Câblage, Algorithmes de routage Gestion et Planification de projet MS-Project, GANTT Project Techniques de référencement des sites web et de mesure d’audience Maintenance informatique et installation matériels et logiciels Sécurité informatique

