MEDICINE IN ANYCIENT BABYLONIA MEDICINE IN ANYCIENT BABYLONIA (MESSOPOTAMIA) SPECIFICALLY THE “LAWS OF HAMMURABI” By: Hela...
Mesopotamia Babylonia is the city from ancient Mesopotamia conceding with Tigris-Euphrates basin, around 7th AD. It is rui...
CITY OF BABYLONIA THE HAMMURABI’S KINGDOM Babylonia remained a tiny city until its sixth king Hammurabi, an Amorite lived ...
States covered under new Babylonia
Hammurabi code of laws What make Hammurabi outstanding among all the other kings, is the order he gave for the establishme...
Subjects covered by Hammurabi laws 1. Religion 127-”If anyone point a finger at a sister or god, wife of someone; he shall...
Laws continues…….. 3. Slavery law#15-if anyone take a male or female slave of the court, or a male or female slave of a fr...
Hammurabi laws to physicians 206=If a man has struck another in quarrel, and caused him a permanent injury, that man shall...
Laws regarding Physicians…….. 216. If it be a plebeian, he shall take five shekels of silver. 217. If it be a man's slave,...
Laws regarding physicians……… 221. If a surgeon has cured the limb of a patrician, or has doctored a diseased bowel, the pa...
Medicine Medical diagnosis and prognosis There was a real common ground among these Babylonian forms of knowledge... an ap...
Babylonian Texts The most extensive Babylonian medical text, is the Diagnostic Handbook written by the ummânū, or chief sc...
SOURCES:  Babylonian and Assyrian Laws, Contracts and Letters, by C. H. W. • Johns, in 1904, one of a series called the “...
