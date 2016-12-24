H Rahman_Senior Financial Analyst_Resume

Hasib Rahman, MBA Hasib2k@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/hrahmanmba 281.889.6605 SUMMARY Multi-disciplined Senior F...
2  Delivered Continuous Improvements (CI) in the areas of Master Data updates, planning, forecasting, financial and MI re...
3  Played a leadership role in a Gas Balancing project in resolving 137 lease imbalances and documented root causes, in o...
  1. 1. Hasib Rahman, MBA Hasib2k@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/hrahmanmba 281.889.6605 SUMMARY Multi-disciplined Senior Financial Analyst, with Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) and Information Systems skills and a proven track record in Operational Finance, Performance Management, Corporate Reporting, Derivative Accounting, Data Modeling, Internal Control, Project Management, Audit Support, Incident Management and SAP Implementation. A Self-starter and a Cross-functional TeamPlayer, with strong Communication, Presentation, Interpersonal, Leadership, Problem Solving and Multi-tasking abilities and a bias for efficiency and results, complemented by Business Partnering, Strategic Solutions, Change Management and Six Sigma/Continuous Improvement (CI) experience. AREAS OF EXPERTISE  P&L, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, ADD/SUP Reporting and IFRS, USGAAP experience.  Cost Management, Planning (Budgeting) and Forecasting experience.  Consolidation, Internal Control, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), SAS 70 and Audit Support experience.  Extensive Global Information Technology and Services (IT&S) Operational Finance experience.  Extensive SystemOutage, Diagnosis, Problem Solving and Incident Management experience.  Management Information (MI) Reporting and Key Performance Indicator (KPI) experience.  Balance Sheet Integrity (BSI), Variance Analysis and Account Reconciliation experience.  Opex, Revex, Capex (including CVP) expenditure Record to Report (R2R) experience.  Purchase to Pay (P2P), Vendor Accounting and Contract Management experience.  Subsidiary, Partnership, Mergers, Acquisition and Divestment (MAD) accounting experience.  Commodity Derivative, Supply & Trading accounting experience.  Production and Revenue Accounting (PRA), including Production Allocation (PA), Contractual Allocation (CA), Division Order (DO), Valuation (VL) and Revenue Distribution (RD) experience.  Owner Royalty, Joint Venture Accounting (JVA), Check Input and Escheat experience.  State and Federal Regulatory Reporting, OGOR, MMS, BLM and Severance Tax experience.  SAP PRA, including Development, Configuration, Testing, Life Cycle Implementation, Post Implementation Support, Master Data Management (MDM) and Interface/IDoc experience.  SAP FI/CO Configuration, Testing, Life Cycle Implementation and Master Data Management (MDM), including Intercompany Accounting, Currency Exchange, Treasury and Tax experience.  SAP Materials Management (MM) and Sales and Distribution (SD) modules and LIFO/FIFO inventory accounting experience.  SAP Delegation of Authority (DOA), Segregation of Duties (SOD) and Security experience.  Energy Components testing, implementation and Master Data Management (MDM) experience.  Project Management, Risk Management and Cross-functional Team Work experience.  Six Sigma, Continuous Improvement (CI) and Change Management experience.  Excellent Communication (written and verbal), Interpersonal, Persuasion, Multi-tasking, Detail Orientation, Strategic Solutions, Business Partnering, Training, Graph and Presentation skills.  Process, Governance, Technical Documentation, Trend Analysis and Data Modeling skills.  Excellent systemskills, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Visio, Project, SharePoint, SAP, BPC, Business Warehouse (BW), Cognos, Hyperion, Data Warehouse, QMF Queries, etc. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE BP CORPORATION NORTH AMERICA, INC - HOUSTON, TX 2010 TO 2016 Performance Analyst, IT&S 2015 to 2016 Managed Planning, Forecasting, Internal Control, Key Performance Indicators (KPI), Financial and Management Information (MI) reporting for $120 million total budget within two BP IT&S domains.  Delivered 20% reduction in budget during 2015, in response to aggressive cost challenges.
  2. 2. 2  Delivered Continuous Improvements (CI) in the areas of Master Data updates, planning, forecasting, financial and MI reports realignment; Purchase to Pay (P2P) modifications, divestments and recovery process streamlining, in support of extensive organizational changes. Consolidation Analyst, IT&S 2012 to 2014 Managed the integrity of control and reporting environments to ensure all IT&S Opex, Revex and Capex expenditures for US Lower 48, Alaska, Canada, Trinidad, Latin and South America regions were consolidated and reported in an accurate and timely manner.  As a Subject Matter Expert (SME) within the Financial Reporting team, took the lead role in formulating and delivering training to new and existing members of the team, which resulted in efficiency, timeliness and error reduction in financial and MI reporting for the entire team.  Asthe teamPointPersonforOutsideServiceProvider(OSP)relations,managedrelationshipwith an IBM (later Accenture) team in Bangalore, India and played a leadership role in the Mariner project, resulting in a timely and smooth transition of services from IBM to Accenture.  Identified, initiated and delivered following Continuous Improvements (CI):  Reduced P2P Paykey Master data count by 80% through aggressive data cleaning.  Investigated and corrected a data extraction gap to avoid a $1 million reporting error.  Spearheaded Delegation of Authorities (DOA) and Segregation of Duties (SOD) projects.  Initiated and implemented a P2P invoice processing issues log, which evolved into a searchable knowledge base and helped reduced 90 days plus aged invoices by 95%.  Played a pivotal role in transition of certain Record to Report (R2R) activities to Malaysia, delivering training sessions in Houston and KL, facilitating a timely and smooth transition. Senior Financial Analyst, IT&S 2010 to 2012 Managed the integrity of Record to Report (R2R) and Internal Control (IC) environments of Region Americas and CTO domains within BP IT&S function.  Designed and delivered IT&S Dashboard to provideIT&S Management greater visibility into Key Performance Indicators (KPI).  Played a leadership role in IT&S special projects, such as U.S. integration of the Terracotta deployment, Cost Reporting Tool (CRT) ‘Go-live’ and Voyager deployment. IBM BUSINESS CONSULTING SERVICES - TULSA, OK 2003 TO 2010 Financial Analyst - Special Projects, BP 2009 to 2010 Spearheaded special projects within BP General Accounting and Lease Revenue organizations.  North America Gas (NAG) Re-organization Project – managed restatement of 20,000 plus Cost Center balances due to SAP hierarchy changes, ahead of schedule.  Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Marlin-Nile-King Platform Restatement Project – travelled weekly to client site in Houston for 6 months, in order to oversee platformimbalance, price and Dual Accounting corrections for 2001 through 2008 period, resulting in avoidance of MMS penalties.  Master Data Integrity (MDI) Project - Reviewed BP’s General Accounting Master Data creation and maintenance processes and practices in Materials Management (MM) and Sales and Distribution (SD) SAP modules and advised on standardization and data clean-up opportunities. Delivered Governance, Overview and Technical documents. Financial ReportingAnalyst - North America Gas & Power, BP 2007 to 2009 Managed Financial Analysis and submission of Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Cash Flow Statement, Additional and Supplemental data, in compliance with IFRS and US GAAP standards. Performed Derivative, Supply & Trading Accounting, LIFO/FIFO crude and NGL inventory entries, miscellaneous Journal Entries (JE’s) and Top-side Adjustments (TSA’s). Complied with Sarbanes- Oxley (SOX), SAS 70 requirements, prepared and submitted EIA-28 (DOE) annual reports.  Implemented Six Sigma tie-outs to facilitate financial analysis, and variance explanation.  Played a leadership role in KASI transition and providedpost transition support on behalf of the team by traveling to Buenos Aires. Production, Revenue & Reg Reporting Analyst - Permian BU, BP 2005 to 2007 Managed Financial Analysis and Production, Revenue and Regulatory Reporting in liaison with Business Unit contacts, as well as State and Federal Regulatory Agencies.
  3. 3. 3  Played a leadership role in a Gas Balancing project in resolving 137 lease imbalances and documented root causes, in order to implement controls for future prevention.  Resolved some 600 plus MMS 2014 errors, avoiding a potential $1.5 mil in Federal fines. SAP PRA Support Analyst - Lease Revenue, BP 2003 to 2005 Delivered expert diagnosis, advice and problem solving support to BP’s Lower 48 Lease Revenue organization in resolving SAP PRA Production, Revenue, Regulatory Reporting and Interface/IDoc related processing errors, job failures, abend and outage incidents, performance issues and SAP Security, being on-call 24/7 for certain sub-processes. Compiled and reviewed Key Performance Indicators(KPI)and presentedscorecardsintheformofcharts, graphsandtableswithmanagement.  Played a key role in PF5 and RO5 testing and timely implementation of the SAP PRA module.  As the Revenue Lead, oversaw timely implementation of the Energy Components project. PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS, LLP - TULSA, OK 2000 TO 2003 PREMAS Support Analyst - Lease Revenue, BP Delivered expert diagnosis, advice and problem solving support to BP’s Lower 48 Lease Revenue organization in resolving PREMAS Production and Revenue related processing errors, job failures, abend and outage incidents and performance issues, being on-call 24/7 for certain sub-processes.  Played a key role in the Phase II SAP PRA testing and implementation project.  Provided crucial support in Legal Entity Rationalization and Arco-Vastar acquisition projects. BP AMOCO CORPORATION - TULSA, OK 1997 TO 2000 Production and Revenue Analyst - Permian and Midcon BUs Oversaw accurate and timely recording and reporting of oil and gas Production and Revenue. Setup wells, Networks, LeasesandContracts. ResearchedandresolvedProductionandRevenueAllocation errors, receivable differences and Deferred Account balances.  Played a central role in interest owner inquiries and BLM audits. EDUCATION AND TRAINING  Master of Business Administration (MBA), Specialization: Finance 1996 Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK  Bachelor of Science, Major: Finance; Minor: Accounting 1994 Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK o Financial Accounting with SAP, Skillsoft o SAP ERP Architecture, Skillsoft o SAP Finance Business Warehouse (FBW), BP o Group Accounting Policy (GAP), BP o Accounting for Supply & Trading, BP o Train the Trainer, BP o Upstream Accounting Fundamentals, BP o Internal Control Over Financial Reporting, BP o Communication and Influence, BP o Financial Foundation Overview, BP o Intercompany Fundamentals, BP o Continuous Improve (CI), BP o SAP Scripting, IBM o Six Sigma Awareness, IBM o SAP PRA, IBM o SAP FI/CO, PwC o Oil & Gas PA, CA, RD & DO, BP Amoco o Oil and Gas Fundamentals, BP Amoco PROFESSIONAL AND ACADEMIC AFFILIATIONS  Institute of Management Accountants (IMA)  OSU Alumni Association LANGUAGES  Fluent: English & Bengali  Conversational: Hindi & Urdu  Written: Arabic REFERENCES For professional references, i.e. from BP Chief of Staff, Office of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), please refer to my LinkedIn profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hrahmanmba.

