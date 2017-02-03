BHGM-Area-Assisgnment-FOH

Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 1
Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 2 Welcome and thank you for volunteering at Better Homes and Garden...
Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 3 Role Description Working Hours FOH Staff  Reports to Front Of Ho...
Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 4 When is the event? Below are hours of the EVENT, for your start a...
Better Homes and Gardens Live Volunteer Info 5 Where is it? Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (closest to Clarend...
Better Homes and Gardens Live Volunteer Info 6 Floorplan of Better Homes and Gardens <<< Clarendon Street DOOR 1 Volunteer...
Better Homes and Gardens Live Volunteer Info 7 Familiarize yourself with the follow faces – presenters of our stages! Visi...
  1. 1. Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 1
  2. 2. Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 2 Welcome and thank you for volunteering at Better Homes and Gardens Live! You are about to be immersed into the world of Better Homes and Gardens, whether you are new to the brand or existing fans we are sure you will have a great time onsite with us. Our aim is to provide you with the opportunity to participate and learn in an exciting and fun environment. We hope that your time with us is educational and you can take away some great experiences with you. We would like to say a big thank you for coming on board to assist us is bringing the show to life. Without your enthusiasm and commitment we would not be able to produce such a fantastic event. Regards, Veronica Ling Event Manager The Better Homes and Gardens Live Organising Team Reed Exhibitions Welcome ………………………………………………………… 2 Roles descriptions ………………………………………… 3 Your starting times Key staff members Volunteer Info ………………………………………………… 4 What should I bring? What do I wear? Where do I go? Presenters Info ……………………………………………..… 7
  3. 3. Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 3 Role Description Working Hours FOH Staff  Reports to Front Of House Manager  Responsible for ticketing collection at entrance  Assist with general enquiries  Communicate any ticket disputes to team leader  Direct attendees to the right queues at the entrance  Assist Crowd Control Thurs: 2:00pm -5:30pm Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sat: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sun: 8:30am – 5:30pm Door Sales Staff  Reports to Ticket Sales Manager  Responsible for cash management & credit card transactions  Assist with general enquiries  Assist with Ticket Collection Thurs: 2:00pm -5:30pm Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sat: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sun: 8:30am – 5:30pm Customer / Exhibitor Services Assistance  Reports to Reed Exhibitions Customer Service Manager  Assist with general enquiries  Assist with Exhibitor check in Thurs: 2:00pm -5:30pm Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sat: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sun: 8:30am – 5:30pm Info Point / Parcel Minding Staff  Reports to Info Point Manager  Assist with general enquiries  Assist with Parcel Minding / Cloak room service Thurs: 2:00pm -5:30pm Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sat: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sun: 8:30am – 5:30pm Door Prize Leader  Reports to FOH & Features Manager  Manages Door Prize Ipads  Encourage people to enter the door prize Thurs: 2:00pm -5:30pm Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sat: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sun: 8:30am – 5:30pm Door Prize Staff  Reports to Door Prize Leader  Assist people with door prize entry  Encourage people to enter door prize  Assist with general enquiries Thurs: 2:00pm -5:30pm Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sat: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sun: 8:30am – 5:30pm Floaters  Reports to Volunteer Manager  Assist with all areas (where ever needs a hand at the time)  Will be located on the day and relocated into different roles as required Thurs: 2:00pm -5:30pm Fri: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sat: 8:30am – 5:30pm Sun: 8:30am – 5:30pm Tom Munro Features & FOH Mgr Jodi Tweed Event Director Emma-Rose Conners Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Blackwood Customer Service Mgr
  4. 4. Better Homes and Gardens Live 2016 Volunteer Info Page 4 When is the event? Below are hours of the EVENT, for your start and end time please look at the times related to your role. Date Day Event Opening Hours 13 October 2016 Thursday Exhibitor Set Up (Move-In): 7am– 6pm 14 October 2016 Friday 10am – 5pm 15 October 2016 Saturday 10am – 5pm 16 October 2016 Sunday 10am – 5pm What Should I Bring?  Please leave any valuable items at home, Reed Exhibitions will not be responsible for any theft or damage to personal belongings.  We suggest bringing a bottle of water to keep with you during the day Lunch All volunteers will be provided with a meal and drink during their lunch break. You are welcome to bring your own meal if you would prefer, please note microwave or refrigeration facilities will not be available. Unfortunately if you have any dietary requirements we are unable to cater for these, please ensure you bring your own appropriate meals/snacks to sustain you through the day. What Do I Wear? Volunteers are expected to be:  Wearing neat & tidy attire  Well presented  Wearing Long pants/jeans (no short skirts or shorts)  Be in comfortable close-toe shoes  Please keep facial piercing discrete Please arrive dressed and ready for your day with us, you will be provided with a BHG Live Crew shirt for the event and a Crew ID Tag. This tag will act as your entry to the show and must be worn at all times whilst onsite. If you are unsure of what may be appropriate please check with one of our staff prior to the show. Where do I go?  Please go to Door 1 of Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre  Check-in at Volunteer Check In desk there is going to be a side door near Door 1 labeled Volunteer Check in. If lost please visit Customer Service Desk in the foyer  Please see map on next page
  5. 5. Better Homes and Gardens Live Volunteer Info 5 Where is it? Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (closest to Clarendon St end) Door 1
  6. 6. Better Homes and Gardens Live Volunteer Info 6 Floorplan of Better Homes and Gardens <<< Clarendon Street DOOR 1 Volunteer Office
  7. 7. Better Homes and Gardens Live Volunteer Info 7 Familiarize yourself with the follow faces – presenters of our stages! Visit our website to view their profiles!

×