Resume.docx

  1. 1. Resume Harish Kumar Email: harry.iphone10@yahoo.in Contact No: +91-8586899517 / +91- 8439046987 LinkedIn https://in.linkedin.com/in/harrypotterios Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8oZMc7inkI Summary 6.1 years of experience in iOS application design & development using the latest tools and technologies of iOS. Job Responsibilities • Development and Deployment of iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch applications. • Team Handling • Client Interaction • App Estimation • Documentation • Management • Technical Interview Skill Sets Programming Languages Objective C, Swift Operating Systems iOS 9.x, iOS 10.x Tools XCode 7.x, XCode 8.x, Interface Builder, iPhone Simulator Libraries XMLRPC Library, ASIHTTP Library, JSON Library, FBGraph, FBConnect, AFNetworking, Alamofire. Parsing Technique XML Parsing, XML-RPC Parsing, JSON Parsing
  2. 2. Framework Cocoa Touch, Foundation Framework, MapKit Framework, EventKit Framework, CoreLocation Framework, Twitter Framework, Social Framework, Accounts Framework Social Networking Sharing Facebook Sharing, Email Sharing, Twitter Sharing, LinkedIn Sharing, Login With Facebook, Login With Twitter SDLC Models Agile Methodology, Waterfall Version Control SVN, Git Project Management Tools Jira, Basecamp Version Control Tools Bitbucket, SourceTree Work Experience • Thinksys Software Pvt. Ltd. Sr. Software Engineer (11 March 2016 - Present) • ISHIR / Borderlessmind Technologies Pvt.Ltd. Mobile Application Developer (1 April 2013 - 31 December 2015) Sr. iOS Developer (1 January 2016 - 09 March 2016) • Algoworks Technologies Pvt.Ltd. Software Engineer (5 December 2011 – 29 March 2013) • Ebizon Netinfo Pvt. Ltd. Software Developer (29 November 2010 – 2 December 2011) ProfessionalQualification • Bachelors in Information Technology (B.Tech) from U.P.TechnicalUniversity Lucknow. Passing Year:2010 Percentage:66.56 % EducationalQualification • Intermediate 67.20% from U.P. Board in 2006. • High School 60.16% from U.P. Board in 2003.
  3. 3. Projects  Look4Help (December 2010 - May 2011)  OpenDay UCSC – iPhone (March 2011 - April 2011) https://itunes.apple.com/ca/app/openday-ucsc/id447628881?mt=8  MyGlucoHealth (March 2011 - July 2011)  Calert (August 2011 - December 2011)  Dodge Box (December 2011) https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/dodge-box/id481995902?mt=8  Movebee (December 2011 till April 2012) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/movebee/id690012702?mt=8  Absolute Approaching (May 2012 - March 2013) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/absolute-approaching/id634733257?mt=8  Music Animal (June 2012 – July 2012) https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/music-animal/id554926623?mt=8  Awaio Practice Tests (June 2012 - July 2012) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/absolute-approaching/id634733257?mt=8  Cell Ping Tracker (May 2013 - August 2013)  Track Attack (May 2013 – September 2013) https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/track-attack/id563831509?mt=8  Cummins Power Suite (July 2013 –December2013) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cummins-power-suite/id787247262?ls=1&mt=8  OperaDDS (October 2013 - January 2014) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/operadds/id799506207?ls=1&mt=8  Redhed Tech Support (November 2013 - February 2014) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/redhead-tech-support/id810979306TIm?ls=1&mt=8  Interface Extended (January 2014 – May 2014) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/operadds/id799506207?ls=1&mt=8  Piquet Law Firm (June 2014 – August 2014) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/piquet-law-firm/id904169206?ls=1&mt=8
  4. 4.  SwipeAlert (August 2014 – November 2014)  ADISU L’OrientaleNavette (December 2014) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/adisu-lorientale-navette/id949896072?ls=1&mt=8  Le Ricette di Morena (December 2014 –January 2015) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/le-ricette-di-morena/id957179833?ls=1&mt=8  ADNEC (February 2015 – April 2015) https://itunes.apple.com/ae/app/adnec/id506668196?mt=8  Unique Design (March 2015 – July 2015) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/unique-control/id1024907900?mt=8  Musician Connector (April 2015) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/musician-connector/id980311517?ls=1&mt=8  Exhibitor ID (June 2015 – August 2015)  sipRadius(August 2015 - November 2015)  EZForms (October 2015 – March 2016) https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ez-forms-checklist-audit-compliance/id806363244?mt=8  Yom HaShoah (April 2016) https://itunes.apple.com/nz/app/yom-hashoah/id1102885787?mt=8 PersonalInformation DOB: 10 March 1988 Nationality: Indian Marital Status: Married Passport Availability: Available Permanent Address: Waliya Sadan 241/7 Shivlok Puri Kankar Khera Meerut Cantt (250001) Meerut.

