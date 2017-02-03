SEO-Gourav jaswal

GOURAV JASWAL P R O F I L E DIGITAL MARKETER Gourav is an an experienced professional in internet marketing, SEO, SMO Cons...
RESPONSIBILITIES: All activities for On-Page and Off-Page optimization. Handle 8 to 10 projects work individually. As a te...
P P C (G O O G L E AD W O R D S C AM P AI G N ) I have done adword campaign for given below mentioned projects: 1) http://...
  1. 1. GOURAV JASWAL P R O F I L E DIGITAL MARKETER Gourav is an an experienced professional in internet marketing, SEO, SMO Consultant, On-Page and Off-Page SEO activities. I have proper experience about facebook, twitter fan/follower, SEO, SEM, SMM, article submission, blog comment posting, link/ back link building, directory posting, forum posting, social bookmarking, do-follow, no-follow, inbound links. I know how to increase a website or landing page traffic to a site how to improve Google page ranking. Phone: +917508749781 E-mail: gvjaswal@gmail.com E X P E R I E N C E S E O E X E C U T I V E Megrisoft Pvt. Ltd (2011-2013) Link building SEO Offpage, infographics, PPT S E O E X E C U T I V E Intersoft Professioanls Pvt. Ltd (2013- 2014) SEO Onpage/ SEO offpage, online reputation mamangement activites Link building and work on outsourcing projects Google Analytics , google adwords Google Webmaster Tool, html, wordpress Google Keyword Analysis FTP, C-panel Social media marketing SEO onpage optimsation SEO Offpage optimisation Backlinks Building S K I L L S E D U C AT I O N 12T H Himachal Board (2007) B AC H E L O R O F C O M P U T E R AP P L I C AT I O N Sri Sai University (2007 - 2010) D I G I T AL M AR K E T I N G E X E C U T I V E SEO Offpage, Seo onpage indivisaully, social media marketing, google adwords Client interaction Google adsense, Video animation, Ftp, Cpanel, wordpress, and blogger theme installations. Facebook ads, LinkedIn ads, twitter, bidding on freelance portals upwork, guru Affiliate marketing on CPM based. Betasoft system Inc. (2014 - Present) Having 5 Year’s experience in SEO onpage offpage, Social media marketing, digital marketing, link building and online reputation.
  2. 2. RESPONSIBILITIES: All activities for On-Page and Off-Page optimization. Handle 8 to 10 projects work individually. As a team leader handling a team of people for client projects. Google Ad-words, Pay Per Click programs. Work for ORM (Online Reputation Management) for the websites. Drive traffic coming from different-different channels like search engines, referring sites, direct traffic. Create daily traffic report through Google analytics. Keyword Analyze, Keyword (density, proximity, prominence). Video and image Optimization, Alt tag optimization, url rewriting, url redirection. Article Submission, Link Building, SMO, social bookmarking, press releases and Classifieds, PDF submissions, info graphics, document sharing, PPT submissions etc. Create and maintain different blogs on different sites. Link Building. Handle SMO activities e.g. Facebook, Pinterest Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Google+. Local Business Listing, Google map creations. Database researcher. Sitemap.xml, robots.txt, sitemap.html, h1, h2, h3 tag, 404 errors fix and implement Powtoon video creations. Reporting to clients and manage all SEO, SMO database Client interaction on Skype, call etc T E C H N I C AL E X P E R I E N C E : Video Animations (powtoon) Projects created by me: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH0IIlwH7K7XUs69DbzyaJg/videos Projects Done By me: Done more than 50 projects SEO, social media marketing and online reputation management. Some are listed below: Projects 1) www.era.ca (SEO link Building) 2) www.floridasellmyhomefast.com (SEO keywords Ranking) 3) www.robjanoff.com (SEO ) 4) www.360itpro.com (SEO and Social media marketing) 5) www.adamglobal.com (SEO) 6 )www.ariiz.net (SEO) 7) http://abadriving.com.au/ (SEO) 8) www.digaaz.com (online reputation management) 9) http://accsp.com.sg/ (SEO) 10) http://newcartonbox.com (SEO) 11) http://hirvacarrental.com/ (SEO) 12) http://www.pumpair.com.au/ (SEO) P R O J E C T S :
  3. 3. P P C (G O O G L E AD W O R D S C AM P AI G N ) I have done adword campaign for given below mentioned projects: 1) http://amazonpackers.in/ (Domestic Project) 2) https://www.nautos-usa.com/ (International Project) P E R S O N AL S K I L L S : Leadership Quality, Positive attitude, quick learner, able to adjust in new environment, punctual hard and smart worker. Personal Information Name : Gourav Jaswal Father’s Name: Sh. Tej singh Nationality : Indian Date of Birth : 23, April 1990 Languages known : Hindi, English, Punjabi Declaration: I do hereby declare that the above information is true to the best of my knowledge and belief. If given a chance, I assure you that I will discharge my duties to the entire satisfaction of my superiors and prove to be an asset for your esteemed organization. Place________________ Date ________________ (Gourav Jaswal) My current CTC is 27K per monthC U R R E N T C T C

