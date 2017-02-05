There are provided a head-mounted display (HMD) apparatus and a method for accessing encrypted information by the apparatus, in which the head-mounted display apparatus with enhanced security according to an embodiment of the present invention includes a biometric information input unit that receives biometric information of a user; a communication module that transmits or receives information to or from a server; a memory that stores encrypted information; a processor that transmits the biometric information received through the biometric information input unit to a user authentication server through the communication module, receives access privilege information from the user authentication server, and decrypts the encrypted information stored in the memory based on the received access privilege information; and a display unit that displays the decrypted information through the processor.

