The global market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware is driven by the widespread adoption of industrial automation techno...
Global Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2022
The United States Captures a Dominant 28.3% Share Asia-Pacific to Lead with a Projected 9.0% CAGR
Increased Availability of Open Source DAQ Software Leads to DAQ Cost Reduction DAQ Systems Based on Ethernet, USB, PCI & P...
Major Players Honeywell International Yokogawa Electric Campbell Scientific Keysight Technologies National Instruments Spe...
Scope & Coverage of Study • Market Estimates and Forecasts for 2015-2022 • Historic Review 2009-2014 • Geographic Regions ...
Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware - A Global Strategic Business Report

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: External Devices, and Plug-in Cards and Boards. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as - ADInstruments, AMETEK, Inc., Campbell Scientific, Inc., DATAQ Instruments, Inc., and Fortive Corp.

  1. 1. November 2016 The Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market Comprehensive Analysis of Industry Segments, Trends, Growth Drivers, Market Share, Size & Demand Forecasts
  2. 2. Strong Emphasis on Industrial Automation Drives Demand for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market For more details click here
  3. 3. The global market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware is driven by the widespread adoption of industrial automation technologies and the resulting need for data analysis and monitoring. The growth in the market is also poised to benefit from the launch of multi-functional and robust DAQ systems; well-established role of data acquisition in test, measurement and instrumentation platforms; and emergence of next generation industrial concepts such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication. Another key market force is the growing emphasis on asset condition monitoring against the backdrop of intensifying competition in the manufacturing industry and the resulting focus shed on improving financial performance by scrutinizing closely the manufacturing reliability of operations. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market led by factors such as expanding manufacturing sector; rising investments in automation of control & processing equipment; and adoption of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Distributed Control Systems (DCSs), and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs).
  4. 4. Global Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2022
  5. 5. The United States Captures a Dominant 28.3% Share Asia-Pacific to Lead with a Projected 9.0% CAGR
  6. 6. Increased Availability of Open Source DAQ Software Leads to DAQ Cost Reduction DAQ Systems Based on Ethernet, USB, PCI & PXI Architectures Gain Traction in the Market Technology Advancements in Plug-in DAQ Card Technology and Wireless DAQ Systems to Spearhead Growth in the Market High-Speed Data Acquisition Systems with High Sample Rates Per Channel Grow in Prominence in Demanding Applications Summary of Market Trends & Drivers LXI Rises in Prominence as the Preferred Bus Architecture for DAQ
  7. 7. Major Players Honeywell International Yokogawa Electric Campbell Scientific Keysight Technologies National Instruments Spectris
  • Market Estimates and Forecasts for 2015-2022 • Historic Review 2009-2014 • Geographic Regions Covered: US, Canada, Japan, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America), and Rest of World • Segments Analyzed: External Devices, and Plug-in Cards and Boards • Review of Industry/Market Structure • Analysis of Trends & Drivers • Insights on Macro Market Scenarios • Market SWOT Analysis • Latent Demand Forecasts & Projections • Comprehensive Geographic Market Analysis • Presentation Ready Facts & Statistical Data Findings • Coverage of Major/Niche Players, Market Shares & Competition • Coverage of major Company/Technology/Product/ Financial Stories • Extensive Product/Service/End-Use/Technology Coverage where applicable 86 major and niche players covered
  The research report titled "Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware: A Global Strategic Business Report" published by Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
