Tarea 2 Shirley Sánchez

UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MANABÍ FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMISNITRATIVAS Y ECONÓMICAS ESCUELA DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORÍA EQUIDA...
Tema: La equidad de géneros. Muchas luces de alerta en relación con los efectos que causa en las mujeres una cultura de su...
 Justicia natural, por oposición a la letra de la ley positiva.  Moderación en el precio de las cosas, o en las condicio...
¿Y EN LA ESCUELA? En el marco del Día Internacional de la Mujer, el subsecretario dijo que en las escuelas de Educación Bá...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MANABÍ FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ADMISNITRATIVAS Y ECONÓMICAS ESCUELA DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORÍA EQUIDAD DE GÉNEROS TAREA 2 TEMA: TRABAJO INVESTIGATIVO 8VO NIVEL DE AUDITORÍA FECHA: PORTOVIEJO, 23 DE DICIEMBRE DEL 2016. DOCENTE: ANTR. BRENDA MAYOL BAÑOS ESTUDIANTE: SÁNCHEZ BRAVO SHIRLEY MARISOL PERIODO ACADÉMICO OCTUBRE 2016 – FEBRERO 2017
  2. 2. Tema: La equidad de géneros. Muchas luces de alerta en relación con los efectos que causa en las mujeres una cultura de sutil o abierta agresión en su contra, han creado las condiciones para que las víctimas tengan un espacio de apoyo cuando deciden poner un alto a la violencia. Como hemos aprendido, hay muchas formas de ejercerla. A través de los años se han estudiado los efectos que causan las constantes humillaciones, los menosprecios, la falta de oportunidades y la obligatoriedad de "minoría de edad" en las mujeres. A menor educación, mayor probabilidad de convertirse en víctima. Y cuando hablamos de educación no sólo nos referimos a la instrucción escolar, sino a disfrutar y construir espacios de convivencia y respeto entre géneros. Si somos capaces de participar en eventos como bazares de caridad, etc ¿por qué no considerar seriamente unirnos al reclamo mundial que repudia la violencia contra mujeres y niñas, obligando a los gobiernos morosos a hacer a un lado el discurso y poner acción a sus palabras? Del sufrimiento poco nos queremos enterar; como es un tema que nos conecta con nuestro interior, con nuestro propio sufrimiento, procuramos voltear para otro lado. EQUIDAD  No es sinónimo de Igualdad.  Bondadosa templanza habitual. Propensión a dejarse guiar, o a fallar, por el sentimiento del deber o de la conciencia, más bien que por las prescripciones rigurosas de la justicia o por el texto terminante de la ley.
  3. 3.  Justicia natural, por oposición a la letra de la ley positiva.  Moderación en el precio de las cosas, o en las condiciones de los contratos.  Disposición del ánimo que mueve a dar a cada uno lo que merece. GENERO Conjunto de ideas, creencias y atribuciones sociales construidas en cada cultura en momento histórico, tomando como base la diferencia sexual, a partir de ello se construyen los conceptos de masculinidad y feminidad, los cuales determinan el comportamiento, las funciones, oportunidades, valoración y las relaciones entre hombres y mujeres. Son construcciones socioculturales que pueden modificarse dado que han sido aprendidas. Se refiere a la capacidad de ser equitativos y justos en relación al trato de hombres y mujeres teniendo en cuenta sus diferentes necesidades. En una situación de equidad y género, los derechos, responsabilidades y oportunidades no se determinan por el hecho de haber nacido hombre o mujer. La discriminación de género implica que no se otorgan los mismos derechos. COMO INFLUYE LA EQUIDAD DE GÉNERO EN EL ECUADOR La equidad de género es un tema cultural que ha ido creciendo en el país y en la región, en el área educativa cada vez hay más y mejores oportunidades para las mujeres, ocupan puestos importantes y son tomadas en cuenta, mientras se trabaja con la prevención con niños y jóvenes en los temas de igualdad y respeto hacia ellas.
  4. 4. ¿Y EN LA ESCUELA? En el marco del Día Internacional de la Mujer, el subsecretario dijo que en las escuelas de Educación Básica se promueve la equidad de género, "simplemente en el magisterio la mayoría son mujeres, quienes a base de trabajo y esfuerzo se han ganado un lugar de respeto en la sociedad". En la materia de Formación Cívica y Ética se aborda el tema de equidad de género tanto en primarias como en secundarias. Por otra parte, el subsecretario dijo que no se han detectado casos de violencia de alumnos hacia alumnas. "Lo que hemos detectado es que son las mismas mujeres las que organizan pequeñas pandillas o grupos de amigas, pero esto es muy pasajero". Rentaría dijo que los maestros están preparados para detectar si alguna alumna es víctima de violencia "no necesariamente hablo de agresiones físicas sino verbales, humillaciones, entre otras situaciones denigrantes".

