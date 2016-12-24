Update: December 22, 2016 Personal information Name: Ghaem Amirhosseini Birthday: March 13, 1990 E-mail: Ghaem.amirhossein...
  1. 1. Update: December 22, 2016 Personal information Name: Ghaem Amirhosseini Birthday: March 13, 1990 E-mail: Ghaem.amirhosseini@gmail.com Academic background  Ph.D. candidate in mechanical engineering, applied design, Bu-Ali Sina University, since September 2015  Master of science, Mechanical engineering, applied design, Yasouj university, 2012- 2014 (Thesis: “Theoretical and experimental analyzes of the forming process of hemispherical-nosed nozzle and triangular cross-section tube by circular metal tubes”)  Bachelor of science, Mechanical engineering, Solid mechanics, Yasouj university, 2008-2012 (Final project: “Theoretical and experimental investigation of energy absorption behavior of square tubes during indentation process”)  Diploma, Allameh Tabatabaie high school, Mathematics-Physics, 2004-2008 List of publications A. Journal papers: 1. P. Khanchehzar, A. Niknejad, S. G. Amirhosseini, Influences of different internal stiffeners on energy absorption behavior of square sections during the flattening process, Thin-Walled Structures 107 (2016) 462–472. 2. A. Niknejad, S. G. Amirhosseini, N. Setoudeh, Theoretical and experimental investigation of shaping process of circular metal tubes into triangular columns by the elastoforming method, Proc IMechE Part B: J Engineering Manufacture 1–17, 2016 (DOI:10.1177/0954405415595915). 3. S. G. Amirhosseini, A. Niknejad, N. Setoudeh, Nosing process of empty and foam- filed circular metal tubes on a semispherical die by theoretical and experimental investigations, (Peer in review (Minor rivision): Transactions of Nonferrous Metals Society of China) B. Conference Papers: 1. S. G. Amirhosseini, A. Niknejad, Experimental Comparison of the Energy Absorption Behaviors of the Triangular and Circular Tubes during the Flattening Process, The Bianual International Conference on Experimental Solid mechanic, Feb. 16-17, 2016, Iran University of Science & Technology, Tehran (A-10-375-7). 2. A. Niknejad, P. Khanche Zar, S. G. Amirhosseini, Experimental Investigation of Influences of Different Internal Stiffeners on Energy Absorption Behavior of Square Sections during the Flattening Process, The Bianual International Conference on Experimental Solid mechanic, Feb. 16-17, 2016, Iran University of Science & Technology, Tehran (A-10-375-8). 3. A. Niknejad, S. G. Amirhosseini, J. Shahidi, Crashworthiness of Laterally Compressed Composite Tubes between V-shape Dies and V-shape indenter, The International
  2. 2. Conference on Composites: Characterization, Fabrication and Application (CCFA-4) Feb. 16-17, 2016, Iran University of Science & Technology, Tehran (A-10-1167-1). 4. S. G. Amirhosseini, J. Shahidi, A. Niknejad, Influences of Discontinuity on Lateral and Axial Compression Progress of Circular Composite Open and Closed-Sections, The International Conference on Composites: Characterization, Fabrication and Application (CCFA-4) Feb. 16-17, 2016, Iran University of Science & Technology, Tehran (A-10-1167-2). 5. A. Niknejad, S. G. Amirhosseini, N. Setoudeh, Theoretical and Experimental Analyzes of Forming Process of Semi-Spherical-Nosed Nozzle by Circular Metal Tubes, The 22nd Annual International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (ISME 2014), Shahid Chamran University 22-24 April 2014, Ahvaz, Iran. 6. A. Niknejad, S. G. Amirhosseini, N. Setoudeh, Experimental Analyzes of Forming Process of Triangular Cross-Section Tube by Circular Metal Tubes, The Bi-annual International Conference on Experimental Solid Mechanics, Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST), Tehran, Iran, 18-19 February, 2014. Expertise and recent interests  Elasticity  Plasticity  Metal Forming  Energy Absorbers mechanisms  Composite structures  FGMs  High strain rate behavior of material Teaching Experience  Statics  Strength of Materials  Mechanical Engineering Design  Hydraulic and Pneumatic  Fluid Mechanic  Dynamic and Vibration lab  Fluid mechanic lab Academic Projects  Designing and manufacturing an intelligence boat  Designing and manufacturing a vehicle running with Fan thrust  Numerical investigation of distribution of heating elements thermal stress in automotive glass  Linear control of glucose levels with insulin injections by a dynamical system  Simulation of crack growth of a Elasto-Plastic material under step loading using maximum J integration
  3. 3. Honors  The 1st rank in mechanical engineering of MSc, Yasouj University, 2012-2014  Accepted in MSc for Talented Students, Yasouj University, 2012  The 1st rank in mechanical engineering of BSc, Yasouj University, 2008-2009 Skills A. Software and Computer:  ANSYS, LS-Dyna, Abaqus, Catia, Matlab, Powermill, Fluidsim, Cimco, Autocad  Proficient in using Microsoft Office including Outlook, Word, Excel and Power-point  Adobe Photoshop (basic)  Familiar with network concepts and the Internet B. Industrial programs  Piping  CNC  Mechatronic C. Language  Persian (mother tongue)  Fluent in English (MCHE certificate) D. Sport  Swimming (Silver and bronze medals in student competitions of West Country)  Mountain Climbing E. Miscellaneous  Great communication and presentation skills  Professional and efficient project management and team leadership  Excellent in team working

