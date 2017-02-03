Gaurav Devesh Soni coolgauravdeveshsoni@gmail.com / 9033535100 https://www.linkedin.com/in/gaurav-soni-210a1b110 Summary ...
SolvingProblems 1. Framingthe Problem 2. GeneratingandEvaluatingAlternatives 3. Making andCarryingOut Tough Decisions Thin...
 Reviewapplicantsto verifyif positionrequirementsare met.  Format resumesmeeting uptoclient’s expectations.  Researchne...
 Believe AchievingResultsMayTake Precedence OverBalance AndPeace InLife.  Pay AttentionToReturnOnInvestmentInBusinessOrT...
Hobbies:  Reading  Youtubeing LinkedinRecommendation
Gaurav Devesh Soni Resume
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gaurav Devesh Soni Resume

7 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Gaurav Devesh Soni Resume

  1. 1. Gaurav Devesh Soni coolgauravdeveshsoni@gmail.com / 9033535100 https://www.linkedin.com/in/gaurav-soni-210a1b110 Summary  Technology Enthusiasthaving3yearsof experience of which1Year in IT Recruiting.  Responsible forfull life-cycle recruitmentincludingsourcing,screening,andqualifyingof technical professionals for contract and directplacements.  UsedBooleanSearchstringsto findtotop notch consultantsforthe clients.  UtilizingUnconventionalMethodsforrecruitingandengagingpassive candidates.  MotivatedProfessional toachieve targetandteamtarget.  Developedteamtodrive upon the compensationmodule,ByImpartingKnowledgeandKnow How to sales.  I am a seasonedSMACTalentAcquisitionist.I’mexpertinbusinesscommunication,recruiting,sourcing, interviewing,reference checking,tracking,salarynegotiations,closingandplanning.  I am a Principal atcrafting staffingstrategiesandredefiningthe recruitingprocesses/practices.  I helpIT specialistgettheirdreamsandfinancial goals.MyrecruitingserviceshelpProfessionalswhostruggles withthe jobsearch reachtheirtarget jobprofiles withstrong,sharpandedgyexpertise.  My Professional ValuesBoilsdowntothe following:- o I am a multi linguistof recruitment-drivenbusiness.IspeakFluentGeek,Techs,Recruitment,leadership and sales.Understandingmeansfewermissteps,and misstepscostafortune. o I don’tcare whogetscredit.I justwant to win. o I have Big ideas,Lotof people have butexecutioniswhatmakesadifference andIexecute. o I ‘m the calm one. o I run towardfires. Education Baroda Institute of ManagementAnd Technologyaffiliatedby Dr. C.V. Raman University- Vadodara, Gujarat, India Bachelors in Business Administration June 2015 Certifications IBM Big Data Foundations - Level 1 Feb2017 Hadoop Foundations - Level 1 Feb2017 Skillsoft Emotional Intelligence 1. ApplyingEI at Work 2. BuildingSelf ManagementSkills 3. BeingAware of the Emotions of Others 4. OwningYourEmotions Time Management 1. QuitMaking ExcusesandMake Time Instead 2. Too Much to Do and Too Little Time
  2. 2. SolvingProblems 1. Framingthe Problem 2. GeneratingandEvaluatingAlternatives 3. Making andCarryingOut Tough Decisions ThinkingCritically 1. Comingto TermswithAssumptions 2. DrawingConclusionswithConfidence 3. GettingYour ArmsaroundArguments Skills OperatingSystems: WindowsXp/ Vista/7 / 8 / 10, Linux,Mac OS,Android, iOS Applications:Ms Office 2003 / 2007 / 2010/ 2013, Adobe Reader, Notepad, Browsers: Safari,Chrome,InternetExplorer,Firefox Sourcing Tools: CATS(CollaberaApplicationTrackingSystem),Monster,Indeed,Dice, LinkedIn,Ladders,Career Builder,SCGuild,prophet,360 connect,Shane’sTools,Google,Locksmithfor LinkedIn,HelloTalentCRM,Microsoft IFTTT, Rapportive,Paperli,Instapapers,FacebookSearchTool (ByIntel-sw), StackOverflow,GitHub,etc. Other Skills:InformationTechnology, Sales/DirectSales ,Staff Augmentation,TemporaryPlacement /Contract Recruitment,Recruiting/InternetRecruiting/Technical Recruiting/ HeadHunting /Functional Recruiting, Sourcing, BenefitsNegotiation /Negotiation,VendorManagement,ScreeningResumes /Screening,SDLC,TalentAcquisition, Management, Leadership,CandidateAssessment, CandidateSelection,JobPostings, JobDescriptions,Motivational Speaking,Training, Goal Setting, Mentoring,Critical Thinking. Professional Experience Collabera Technologies Pvt Nov 2015 - Present SMAC Recruiter for TCU  Responsible forfull life-cycle recruitmentincludingsourcing,screening,andqualifyingof technical professionals for contract and directplacements.  Recruitedandinterviewedcontractandpermanenttechnical professionalsforinfrastructure anddevelopment positionsatvaryingdegreesof experience.  Responsible forcreatingjobpostings.  Utilizedjobboards, internal resources,referrals,andnetworkingtorecruit.  UsedBooleanSearchstringsto findtotop notch consultantsforthe clients.  UtilizingUnconventionalMethodsforrecruitingandengagingpassive candidates.  MaintainedDatabase forDevops,CloudArchitect/AwsArchitect/AzureArchitect/Openstack Architect/Technical SolutionArchitect/VmwareArchitect/CloudFoundryArchitect, CloudEngineer/Aws Engineer/Azure Engineer/OpenstackEngineer/SolutionsEngineer/Vmware Engineer,XamarinTeamLead, SenchaArchitect,CordovaDeveloper,AndroidDeveloper/Architect,IosDeveloper/Architect,,Project/Program Manager for cloudandbig data,BusinessAnalyst,QualityAssuranceTester,MobileTester,FullstackDeveloper, MeanstackDeveloper,NosqlDeveloperforMultipleclientssuchasIBM, Google,Dell,Apple, Accenture,HCL America, Capgemini,VerizonTelecom/Wireless,At&T, Cisco,Amdocs, Intel,Qualcomm, Bankof America, Capital One,WellsFargo,JPMC,L.Q Management,CocoCola,Citi Bank,TravellersInsurance,NationWide, Progressive Insurance, Wipro, Amazon,Expedia, Microsoft, Toyota,Monsanto,Wall Mart,Bee line,Adecco, Pontoon,Randstad,Kelly,Keybank,Starbucks,Facebook,Twitter,etc.toname a few Asa part of Technical CompetencyUnitof Collabera.  Completedreference checksandprovidednewhire orientationtoconsultants.  Administeredsubcontractor( C2C, Single ManCorp) relationshipsandlegal documentation.  Meetingandpresentingtoseniorlevel managementtoestablishrapport,buildrelationships andassessclient needs.  ConductedSkype Roundof Screeningtoavoidlipsyncandensure the genuinity of candidates.  Fosterlong-termrelationshipswithcandidates.  Reviewandunderstandtechnical jobrequirements.
  3. 3.  Reviewapplicantsto verifyif positionrequirementsare met.  Format resumesmeeting uptoclient’s expectations.  Researchnewtechnologies.  Create detailedjobdescriptions.  Followupwithcandidates. Appco Group Triforce Inc June 2015 - Sep 2015 Corporate Trainer / Team Lead  ThisRole involvedtraininganddevelopmentof managementtraineesinrecruitment,sales,Marketingand Finance  RecruitedandTrainedRookie intoTalentedProfessionals.  Lead andManaged the Team of six Trainee.  DidRelationshipMarketingbytargeting Audience atMalls,Residency,Commercial Complex forclientsuchas Save The Children,Helpage India,SOSChildren’sVillage,CRY(ChildrenRights&You),andSightsavers,TataSky, Future Generali Insurance,ICICIBank CreditCards,toname a few.  Motivatedtoachieve targetand teamtarget.  Impartedvarioussalestechniquesandrecruitingskills.  Mentorednewjoinerstounderstandandlearnthe business.  Learnedthe differentwaysof selling.  Realizedthe targetsetforthe sales.  LearnedLeadershipskill.  Increasednumberof saleseachdayby masteringthe artof sales.  Managed dayto day cashflowandstudiedcashpattern. Mphasis - An HP Company Dec 2011 - July 2012 CustomerSupport Officer Mphasisconsistentlydeliversglobal Infrastructure TechnologyOutsourcing,ApplicationsServicesOutsourcingand BusinessProcessOutsourcingservicesthroughacombinationof technologyknow-how,domainandprocess expertise.MphasiSbringstotheirclientsacredible andexperiencedgloballeadershipteamdrivingservicedelivery throughthe nextgenerationglobal deliverymodel. Mphasissupportsglobal companiesaroundthe worldinthe improvementof theirbusinessprocesses.We service clientsinFinancial Services&Insurance,Manufacturing,Healthcare,Communications,Media&Entertainment, Government,Transportation&Logistics,andConsumer&Retail industriesworldwide RolesandResponsibilities:  Thisprojectwas basedonservice basedprovide ByState BankOf Indiafor AccountHolder.  Handledmore than300 callsina daywithsolvingtheirissues.  MaintainedAHTof 110 sec foreveryhour.  Solvedissueslike balanceInquiryandDebitCardblocking,Netbanking,SmsBanking,and CompliantRegistration relatedissues.  AlsoregisteredService Request(S.R)  Beinga top performer#1 forup-service among1200 agents.  Handledescalatedcallsforsecondlevel closing.  Was alsoresponsibletotrainnewpeople forpitchinginforup-servicing.  AlsomaintainedAHTof 80-85 sec.at the time of downtime.  Workedin splitshiftandnightshift.  Alwaysavailableforhighvolume callsandsuccessfullyhandled.  Alwaysscoredmore than85% inQA. Strengths:  Able ToWork in AlmostAnyConditions.
  4. 4.  Believe AchievingResultsMayTake Precedence OverBalance AndPeace InLife.  Pay AttentionToReturnOnInvestmentInBusinessOrTeamActivityWhile TakingDecisions.  Good Communicationskills.  Self-MotivatedPerson.  Like DevelopingNew Ideas andProcedures.  Have A ‘Buck StopsHere'ApproachTo BusinessAndGettingThingsDone.  Good at ProvidingOrderandStructure Where ItIs Required.  BringFlexibilityToThe Team,That Is, BeingDetail-OrientedWhenNecessary,AndBeingPractically-Oriented OtherTimes.  PreferToDeal With People AndGetResultsWithAndThroughThemRatherThan By Self.  Have A Definite OptimisticAttitude ToProjectsAndTasks.  Have Rare AbilityToHandle BothThe People-SideAndThe Detail-Side Of A ProjectWithEqual Poise And Confidence.  Have Technical Competence AndSkillsOnThe PeopleSide.  Able ToNegotiate ConflictsBetweenPeople AndTeamsInA Win-WinManner.  DiplomaticInWorkingWithOthersAndUsingA Sense Of OptimismToMotivate The TeamToward Success. Areas Of Improvements:  NeedToBe A BitMore Demonstrative,ResolvingThisIssue By TellingExamplesAndStories.  StickTo The PlanA Little TooMuch Sometimes.  TakingA Passive AggressiveApproach,RatherThanA Confrontational One ButTryingToBe Confronter.  Oversell IdeasA Little TooMuch. Extra Circular Activity:  ParticipatedIn BizQuiz13 OrganizedByInduManagementInstitute On21st March 2013.  Secured1st PositionInPaperPresentationOf ManagingDiversityAtOrganizational Level AtBarodaInstitute Of ManagementAndTechnology.  Awarded3rd PositionInAbove 16WrestlingAt Khel Mahakumbh2011 HeldIn Baroda.  Won 3rd PositionInExercise SeminarHeldAtLaxminathVyamShalaIn 2008 For Yoga AndExercise.  Won 2nd PositionInExercise SeminarHeldAtLaxminathVyamShalaIn2007 For Yoga And Exercise.  ParticipatedInChessTournamentHeldByJuniorChamberInternationalGreaterBarodaOrganizedOn18th February2007.  Gave DistinctivePerformance At7thNational CyberOlympiadHeldOn6th September2007.  Gave DistinctivePerformance At9thNational Science OlympiadHeldOn23thNovember2006.  Gave DistinctivePerformance At6thNational CyberOlympiadHeldOn24th August2006.  Secured1st Rank AtCreda GyanPratiyogita2006.  Secured3rd ClassIn Gandhi JivanJhankhi ExaminationHeldByGujaratVidhyaPithIn9th October2005.  ParticipatedInDupontScience PaperContest2005 Under JuniorCategoryUnderTitle Genetics. Follow,Read, ImplementandCriticallyevaluate talks and articlesof :-  JimRohn  NapoleonHill  Dale Carnegie  Randy Pausch  Earl Nightingale  RalphWaldoEmerson  Brain Tracy  AnthonyRobbins  RobertKiyosaki  RandyGage  Evan Carmichael  Steve Jobs  Bill Gates  JordanBelfort  ZigZiglar  JohnC Maxwell  Don Miguel Ruiz  SethGodin Cause thispeople helpsme toturninto betterpersonalitybyunderstandingandimplementlawsof Finance,Psychology,Leadership,Entrepreneurship,Philosophy,TechnologyandAlsoEnhance my abilitytocommunicate betterbymakingme understandthe core conceptsof emotionaland IntelligenceQuotientbetter.
  5. 5. Hobbies:  Reading  Youtubeing LinkedinRecommendation

×