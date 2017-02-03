resume latest

Gaurav Arora Group Account Director Grey Group Singapore (2008- till date) Handphone: +65 81275591 Email Id: daregaurav@gm...
  1. 1. Gaurav Arora Group Account Director Grey Group Singapore (2008- till date) Handphone: +65 81275591 Email Id: daregaurav@gmail.com In a nutshell: Progressive consistency and commitment to a cause define me. In today’s fickle environment, when corporate growth is equated with a trend of hop, skip and jump from one organization to another, I chose to go from strength to strength along with the corporate I had joined almost a decade ago. My journey with Grey Global Group has been one of immense learning, remarkable growth and fond memories. I joined the Group as an Account Executive and since then, there has been no looking back. Each position presented its own set of challenges, responsibilities and tremendous opportunities enabling me to gain in depth knowledge and expertise in the core areas of digital creative development, media planning/buying, digital web strategy, integrated campaign execution and most importantly in house agency initiatives to consistently make value additions to the workplace and maximizing employee productivity. In my 13year carrier with Grey I have been a part of the team creating and executing amazingly famous and effective campaigns. From winning Euro Marketing effectiveness award for Incredible India campaign to Cannes awards for Tic Tac and “Life Saving Dot”,its been a fulfilling and rewarding experience.
  2. 2. Work Experience: International Current Designation: Group Account Director Organization: Grey Global Group Singapore (2008 – till date): Brands Integrated Communication: • Ferrero Group o Rocher South East Asia o Nutella South East Asia o Kinder North Asia & South East Asia  Kinder Joy  Kinder Choco Cereal  Kinder Choc Bon Crispy o Tic Tac South East Asia • KidZania • AutoBacs • Lenovo
  3. 3. Some Additional Clients that I have worked on: • Wild Life Reserve Singapore o Singapore Zoo o Night Safari o Jurong Bird Park • Greelam Laminates • HKTB • AXA • MFA • Qatar Airways • ESPN Personal Details: I am fun loving individual who is open to trying new things in every aspect of life. Educational Qualification: • Post graduation: Apeejay School of Marketing (2001 -2003) Specialization: Marketing Internship: STPI • Graduation: SD College (Under Punjab University) • School: St Joseph Darjeeling Extracurricular Activities: • Team Sports: Cricket, Basketball and Softball Core Interest Areas: • Travel • Movies
  4. 4. • Cooking References will be provided on request.

