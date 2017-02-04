ACG Alliance Service

LEVERAGE for Your Next Level Success
Specialized in the Toy Industry ACG Alliance helps US and Chinese manufacturers upgrade their People, Products, Operations...
Our Service for your People Upgrading: • Employees’ capability, performance, and mindset • Organizational structure, stren...
Our Service for your Product Upgrading: • Product design, value, likability, and marketability • Branding, Licensing, and ...
Our Service for your Operation Upgrading: • Supply and demand procedures and forecasting methods • Sales collaboration wit...
Our Service for your Risk Management Upgrading: • Intellectual property ownership and protection • Business contacts and a...
Every Service from ACG Alliance has strong… • Global scalable operations to execute • Successful experience to lead • Leve...
ACGalliance.com info@ACGalliance.com +1 (949) 329-8120 15615 Alton Pkwy, Suite 450, Irvine, CA 92618, USA
