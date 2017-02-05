Cuadro comparativo entre saussure y peirce francysamorin

CUADRO COMPARATIVO ENTRE SAUSSURE Y PEIRCE REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAG...
Pensamiento dicotómico Pensamiento tricotómico Semiología: una ciencia relacional. Semiótica: una parte de la lógica. Para...
Saussure distingue al símbolo del signo por el grado de arbitrariedad, pero que el primero se distingue por cierta continu...
SIMILITUDES FERDINAND DE SAUSSURE CHARLES SANDERS PEIRCE Los dos mantenían que • Los signos adquieren validez dentro de un...
  1. 1. CUADRO COMPARATIVO ENTRE SAUSSURE Y PEIRCE REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN PORLAMAR ARQUITECTURA CÓD.: 41 SECCIÓN “1A”ELECTIVA I Realizado por: Francys Amorin C.I.26.469.730 Porlamar, Febrero 2017 Prof: Estela Aguilar.
  2. 2. Pensamiento dicotómico Pensamiento tricotómico Semiología: una ciencia relacional. Semiótica: una parte de la lógica. Para Saussure el signo es una entidad psíquica que une dos términos, como una relación binaria (significado- concepto y significante-imagen acústica) El signo alude a una relación triádica, da al signo el nombre de representamen, y sostiene que es algo que representa a un objeto, un carácter o algún aspecto particular que no está presente. El signo lingüístico no vincula un nombre con una cosa, sino un concepto con una imagen acústica. Su obra se diferencia de la de Saussure porque no se ocupa tanto del funcionamiento de la lengua sino de aspectos mas generales: el modo en que el hombre conoce la realidad. CHARLES SANDERS PEIRCEFERDINAND DE SAUSSURE DIFERENCIAS
  3. 3. Saussure distingue al símbolo del signo por el grado de arbitrariedad, pero que el primero se distingue por cierta continuidad asociativa entre el significante (imagen acústica) y el significado (concepto); es decir, la presencia de un cierto lazo natural, de un embrión interrelacional visible o imaginable, motivado, que lo caracteriza como icónico. Peirce realiza una clasificación compleja de los signos, plantea tres divisiones al interior de cada una de ellas: primera: cualisigno, sinsigno y legisigno; segunda: icono, índice y símbolo; y tercera: rema, signo dicente y argumento. El símbolo es un ente viviente y pertenece a la segundidad. Escribe que «la (división de signos) fundamental es la que los clasifica en Iconos, Índices y Símbolos» (1986: 46). El enfoque de Saussure, sostiene que todas las palabras tienen un componente material (una imagen acústica) al que denominó significante y un componente mental referida a la idea o concepto representada por el significante al que denominó significado. Significante y significado conforman un signo. La definición de signo de Peirce dice que "el signo es algo que está para alguien en lugar de otra cosa, su objeto, en algunos de sus aspectos. Y crea en la mente de esa persona un signo más desarrollado que es su interpretante". Lo que significa que un signo es una representación mental a través de la cual alguien puede conocer los objetos de la realidad. De acuerdo a esta concepción, el signo es pues, en tanto a que es una relación, la entidad carece de importancia.
  4. 4. SIMILITUDES FERDINAND DE SAUSSURE CHARLES SANDERS PEIRCE Los dos mantenían que • Los signos adquieren validez dentro de una comunidad, por convención • Los signos no son identidades aisladas, sino que conforman cadenas y constituyen sistemas de signos • El pensamiento del hombre es sólo pensamiento en signos • Los signos constituyen hechos sociales • Los signos forman cadenas o sistemas de signos • La dicotomía entre lengua y habla que plantea Saussure es en Peirce la diferenciación entre legisigno y sinsigno.

