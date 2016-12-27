CV ESP 2016

Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCOJAVIER SEGURAGUAJARDO Objetivo Pr...
  1. 1. Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCOJAVIER SEGURAGUAJARDO Objetivo Profesional: Dirección Recursos Humanos / Gerencia Recursos Humanos Resumen: Francisco es un Ejecutivo de Recursos Humanos orientado a resultados probados en distintos esquemas y estrategias, experiencia progresiva en posiciones operativas, gerenciales y directivas en áreas de recursos humanos como desarrollo y diseño organizacional, compensaciones, capacitación, relaciones laborales, negociaciones contractuales, gestión del talento, procesos de reclutamiento y selección. En áreas operativas como diseño y elaboración de procesos, procedimientos, planeación estratégica, y proyectos de mejora. Ha realizado la implementación de nuevas estructuras y estrategias de desarrollo para el aseguramiento del crecimiento de las organizaciones, análisis y participación en primer contrato multianual de la IA, estandarización de procesos compensatorios, estrategias de gestión de talento y desarrollo. Profesional involucrado y práctico con habilidades sobresalientes de comunicación, liderazgo, planeación estratégica de recursos humanos, DO, buen manejo del cambio y negociación. EXPERIENCIA PROFESIONAL GRUPO RIVERO 2016 - ACTUAL Director de RH Responsable del área de Recursos Humanos y Desarrollo Organizacional para Grupo Rivero SETITEM 2016 - 2016 Consultor independiente Proyecto de actividad independiente dentro de una firma local para el desarrollo de negocios de consultoría, beneficios y soluciones organizacionales para las empresas. LOZCAR 2015 - 2016 Dirección / Asesoría Administración de las operaciones de 115 unidades de negocio a nivel nacional con 3000 empleados, buscando la mejora en su productividad.  Análisis y diagnóstico de las necesidades de la organización operativa, depuración y clasificación de negocios en base a utilidades. Re-estructura organizacional, gerencias distritales para la mejora del control operativo. Implementación de métricas y reportes operativos para la mejora de la productividad.  Estrategia de cambio cultural.  Proceso de evaluación de talento, identificación y reacomodo del personal clave de la organización. HEINEKEN, Monterrey N.L. 2014 - 2015 Director de RH Comercial. A cargo del servicio integral de Recursos Humanos para el área comercial en la función de socio estratégico de negocios para su Vicepresidencia dando servicio a 12,000 empleados a nivel nacional con un equipo de 155 miembros de RH.  Desarrollo y gestión del talento de la Organización Comercial mediante la metodología del “Performance Leadership Management”, logrando la promoción del 30% de la población con alto potencial.  Identificación, definición y desarrollo de los perfiles por competencias para las posiciones clave de Comercial.  Miembro del proyecto de transformación de RH, desarrollando la nueva Misión, Visióny Objetivos del área.  Programa anual de reconocimientos para la fuerza de Ventas, diseño de campaña interna de Seguridad.  Mejora del clima organizacional para Ventas en un 4%, elaboración de planes operativos anuales por región.  Procesos de reclutamiento y selección basado en los requerimientos de la organización (Metodología STAR)  Definición de los cambios necesarios al actual esquema de Compensación Variable para vendedores logrando la alineación de éxito de nuestra fuerza de ventas con la estrategia de negocio.  Re-estructura de RH Comercial mediante la realineación de actividades logrando una eficiencia del 10%  Administración presupuestal del departamento .
  2. 2. Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCOJAVIER SEGURAGUAJARDO FIAT / CHRYSLER, Santa Fe, D.F. 2009 - 2013 Gerente Sr. de RH Comercial / Relaciones Laborales Gestión del área de RH para el área Comercial y Staff de FCA México. Análisis y administración de Contratos colectivos de trabajo para personal sindicalizado (7 HRBP’s para 2400 empleados).  Desarrollo del capital humano en la organización comercial con la metodología de la matriz de las 9 cajas, evaluando el desempeño y potencial de los colaboradores.  Elaboración de planes de sucesión y planes de carrera basado en las competencias y estrategias de la organización.  Análisis compensatorios de la organización comercial asegurando la competitividad y retención del talento.  Procesos de reclutamiento y selección por competencias (metodología STAR).  Gestión de Recursos Humanos para Ventas, Mercadotecnia, Post- Venta, Comunicación  Gestión del grupo de HRBP’s.  Análisis y gestión del primer Contrato Colectivo multianual en FCA México  Administración de contratos colectivos y beneficios contractuales para personal sindicalizado  Relaciones Laborales Gerente de Compensaciones y Relaciones Laborales Administración de Compensaciones, Beneficios, Organización y Servicios, así como análisis de impacto financiero y productivo de los contratos colectivos de trabajo para personal sindicalizado.  Estandarización de la gestión de compensaciones para Manufactura, Comercial y Staff en México.  Diseño e implementación de las políticas y procedimientos incluyendo gestión de expatriados.  Elaboración de propuestas económicas, ajustes salariales y gestión de beneficios para empleados y expatriados.  Actualización de tabuladores y perfiles de puesto para México y análisis de compensaciones y beneficios para Venezuela, Argentina, Brasil y Puerto Rico en conjunto con Towers Watson.  Estandarización de contratos colectivos de trabajo por giro de planta (Ensamble, Estampados y Motores) y administración de beneficios contractuales para personal sindicalizado.  Relaciones Laborales THE HOME DEPOT, Garza García, N.L. 2002 – 2009 Customer Service Manager Administración del Centro de Servicio al Cliente, implementación y administración de los métricos para tiendas.  Definición y puesta en marcha de la estrategia de servicio al cliente y su seguimiento con métricos como VOC, Mystery Shop, Net Promoter Score. Proyectos de mejora para el servicio. Labor and Projects Manager. Administración de las estructuras organizacionales de tienda, aseguramiento de métricos de productividad, presupuestos y cobertura de servicio, así como la generación e implementación de proyectos de mejora en tienda.  Implementación y gestión del programa “Labor Management” para el control de las plantillas en tienda.  Gestión y control de las estructuras organizacionales de tienda. Mejoras en el porcentaje de Nomina vs Ventas de un 20% en 4 años y un 35% en el métrico de productividad en 5 años.  Diseño e implementación del sistema de administración de horarios para personal, asegurando la cobertura en el servicio al cliente.  Clasificación de tiendas por volúmenes de venta, utilidad, clientes y métricos de desempeño.  Cambio operativo para el personal de las franquicias adquiridas de Total Home, Del Norte y Home Mart.  Elaboración de los Procesos operativos, manuales de entrenamiento, grupo de entrenadores nacionales. NORTEL NETWORKS / SOLECTRON 1998 - 2002 Product Engineer / New Product Introducer AGENCIAS MERCANTILES (Grupo Ponce), Cancún, Q. Roo. 1996 - 1998 Jefe de Post-venta
  3. 3. Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCOJAVIER SEGURAGUAJARDO FORMACION ACADEMICA  UDEM, Maestría en Desarrollo Organizacional y Cambio, 2014 –2016  ITESM, Ingeniería Mecánico Administrador, 1990 – 1996  University of Lincoln, Nebraska, Intensive English Course, 1994 – 1994 MEMBRESIAS  Miembro de los grupos de Recursos Humanos para los proyectos de cambios operativos, administrativos y culturales en las adquisiciones de las franquicias “Total Home”, “Del Norte” y “Home Mart”.  Miembro del grupo de Compensaciones de la Industria Automotriz.  Comité de negociaciones contractuales Sindicales. CAPACITACIÓN  Capacitación interna en procesos laborales y reforma laboral (Bay y Asociados)  Capacitación interna Compensaciones y beneficios  “Coaching certification” (ISPC)  “Understanding Behavioral Styles” (Efectiveness Institute)  “Leader in you” & “Leadership Advantage”(Dale Carnegie)  Proficient in Office; Windows; Internet IDIOMAS : Ingles 90%

