Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCO JAVIER SEGURA GUAJARDO Professio...
HR management for Commercial and Staff areas in FCA Mexico. Collective contracts analysis and benefits administration for ...
• UDEM, Master in Organizational Development and Change, 2014 – 2016 • ITESM, Bachelor degree: Mechanical and Administrati...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CV ENG 2016

41 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CV ENG 2016

  1. 1. Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCO JAVIER SEGURA GUAJARDO Professional Objective: HR Director / HR Manager Summary: Francisco is hands-on Human Resources executive proven results oriented in different schemes and strategies with progressive experience in operational and managerial positions. He got experience in different areas of human resources like organizational design, compensations, labor relations, collective contract negotiations, talent management, processes of recruitment and training. In operations, design of processes, procedures, strategic planning and projects for efficiency improvement. Has carried out the creation of new structures and development strategies, analysis and participation in a multi-year collective contract negotiation, compensatory process standardization, talent management and development of the teams where he was interacted. Outstanding skills in communication, leadership, strategic planning of human resources, good management of change and negotiation. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE GRUPO RIVERO 2016 - HR Director Responsible for the Human Resources administration and Organizational Development for Grupo Rivero. SETITEM 2016 - 2016 Independent Advisor Independent project into a local firm to develop organizational, compensations and HR solutions for its organization and for external customers LOZCAR 2015 - 2016 Director / Advisor Responsible of 115 business units with 3000 employees, exploring strategies to improve the organization and its processes. • Analysis and diagnose of the operational organization, business classification and treatment based on profit, organizational restructure, regional managers improving the operational scope. Metrics and follow up reports design and implementation • Cultural change strategy. • Talent evaluation process, key resources identification and realignment. HEINEKEN, Monterrey N.L. 2014 - 2015 HR Director for Commercial. In charge of HR services for Commercial area, performing a strategic business partner roll attending 12,000 employees with a team of 155 HR members. • Talent management by the Performance Leadership Program evaluating potential capabilities and performance results over the entire organization, 30% of the High Potential population promoted. • Identification, definition and profiles development for the commercial key positions. • Member of the HR transformation team, development of the new Mission, Vision and Goals for HR. • Recognition events for sales, 7 events nationwide during the year, Safety internal campaign. • Organizational climate improvement in 4%, designing and implementing specific plans by region. • Recruitment and selection processes and strategies based on business requirements (STAR methodology). • Variable Compensation scheme adjustment, aligning the variables and benefits with the business strategy. • HR restructure, realigning activities and achieving 10% of efficiency. • HR Sales budget administration. FIAT / CHRYSLER, Santa Fe, D.F. 2009 - 2013 HRBP Commercial Sr. Manager & Labor Relations.
  2. 2. HR management for Commercial and Staff areas in FCA Mexico. Collective contracts analysis and benefits administration for blue collars (7 HRBP’s for 2400 employees). • Human capital Development within the commercial organization based on the 9 boxes matrix methodology assessing the performance and potential of the collaborators. • Development of succession planning and career plans based on the skills and strategies of the Organization. • Compensation analysis for the members of the organization to assure competitiveness and talent retention. Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCO JAVIER SEGURA GUAJARDO • Recruitment and selection processes based on skills and competencies (STAR methodology). • HR management for Sales, Marketing, Post-Sales and Communications departments. • HRBPs group for Commercial & staff. • Analysis and management of the first multiannual Collective Contract (3years) negotiation in FCA México. • Collective contracts and benefits administration for blue-collar employees. • Labor Relations Compensations & Benefits Manager and Labor Analytics. Responsible of Compensations, Benefits, Organization Planning and Employee Services in FCA Mexico. Additional to that, collective contracts analysis for annual negotiations and blue-collar benefits management. • Compensation process standardization for Manufacturing, Commercial and Staff. • Design and implementation of the compensation policies and procedures including Expats management. • Economical proposals, salary adjustments, comp and benefits management for white collar and EXPATS. • Salary wages upgrade and profiles criteria adjustment for México, comps and benefits analysis for Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil and Puerto Rico along with Towers Watson consulting group. • Collective contracts standardization by plant (Assembly, Stamping, Engine’s), • Benefits management for blue-collar employees and collective contract administration. THE HOME DEPOT, Garza Garcia, N.L. 2002 – 2009 Customer Service Manager In charge of the Customer service department. • Definition and implementation of the customer service strategy by VOC (Voice of the customer), Mystery shop and Net Promoted Score. Customer Service improvement projects. Labor and Projects Manager. In charge of the organizational structure and headcount of the stores based on the productivity metrics, Budget and customer service coverage achievements, including projects to improve processes in the stores. • In charge of Labor Management program in the stores. • Organizational structure management for the HD stores, achieving reductions in the percentage of Payroll vs. Sales of 20% in 4 years and 35% of improvement in the productivity metric in 5 years. • Design and implementation of the SCHEDULER system program assuring coverage in the stores. • Store classification process by sales, profit, customers and performance. • Operative change process for the franchises acquired of Total Home, North and Home Mart. • Creation of Standard Operational Procedures, Technical Training Program and the National Trainers Team. NORTEL NETWORKS / SOLECTRON 1998 - 2002 Product Engineer / New Product Introducer AGENCIAS MERCANTILES (Ponce’s group), Cancun, Q. Roo. 1996 - 1998 Post-sales department head EDUCATION. -
  3. 3. • UDEM, Master in Organizational Development and Change, 2014 – 2016 • ITESM, Bachelor degree: Mechanical and Administration Engineer, 1990 - 1996 • University of Lincoln, Nebraska, Intensive English Course, 1994 – 1994 Monterrey N.L., México 045 555 4082122 / 81044905 franciscosegura1973@gmail.com FRANCISCO JAVIER SEGURA GUAJARDO TRAINING • Labor processes and reforms, internal training (Bay y Asociados) • Compensations and benefit management, internal training • “Coaching certification” (ISPC) • “Understanding Behavioral Styles” (Effectiveness Institute) • “Leader in you” & “ Leadership Advantage “(Dale Carnegie) • Proficient in Office; Windows; Internet GROUPS • Member of the HR groups that performs interventions into the franchises acquired like “Total Home”, Del Norte”, “Home Mart”, to make the changes in processes, administration and culture. • Member of the Automotive Industry compensation group. • Member of the annual negotiations committee. LANGUAGES: English 90%

×