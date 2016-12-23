Tower defense for hackers: Layered (in-)security for microcontrollers Milosch Meriac meriac.com @FoolsDelight
My Open Software & Hardware Projects meriac.com P O p e n P C D . o r g f O p e n P I C C . o r g
O p e n B e a c o n . o r g X b o x L i n u x C o r e T e a m B l i n k e n l i g h t s S t e r e o s c o p e
My project at ARM Ltd. ARMmbed uVisor on github d P r i n c i p a l S e c u r i t y E n g i n e e r
Security + Time = Comedy D E V I C E L I F E T I M E w A T T A C K S S C A L E W E L L U Y O U C A N ’ T S T O P I T !
It’s insane fun to be a security troll. B E E N T H E R E , D O N E T H A T !
M y f a v o u r i t e : “ H e a r t o f D a r k n e s s - e x p l o r i n g t h e u n c h a r t e d b a c k w a t e r s o ...
If we believe that security requires a sound architecture from the start, we must stop trolling the result, and start trol...
Why is Microcontroller Security so hard?
The ugly truth™ is that makers must find all flaws – attackers only have to find one. B R E A K I N G A S Y S T E M I S E ...
L MMU-LESS ARCHITECTURES w LIMITED COMPUTING POWER & MEMORY z RANDOM NUMBER GENERATION f INTERNAL STORAGE Security from th...
“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t.” M A R K T W A I N
Flat memory models N O S E P A R A T I O N  E S C A L A T I O N F V E R I F I C A T I O N # L E A K A G E H
§ Hypervisor with hardware-enforced security sandboxes using MPU virtualization – no MMU needed. § Targeting ARM Cortex-M3...
Resources matter P U B L I C K E Y C R Y P T O 9 S H O R T C U T S l C O M M U N I C A T I O N V
Device power consumption: The perfect tool for understanding device operation
Random, or not? T I M E I S N O T R A N D O M v P R N G v s . T R N G  P R N G R E Q U I R E M E N T S X r a n d ( ) i s ...
C O D E F R O M A D A T A B A S E A P P L I C A T I O N U S E D B Y T H E G E R M A N G O V E R N M E N T F O R S E C U R ...
Storage, seriously? O U T O F M E M O R Y U D A T A S E C U R E , T O O ? extracted indirectly stepping through existing c...
Case Study: Secure Firmware Update Exposed box with communication stack GAP GATT AP BLE LL Bluetooth Communicatio n Stack ...
And now for something completely different…
An 180°C PTC heater from AliExpress: $4
180°C PTC heater from AliExpress: $4… taped to a ceramic plate with Kapton tape ... … and a superglued screw-cap: $5
… and a superglued screw-cap: $5 Decapping chips with cheap, non-toxic DiMethyl SulfOxide: PRICELESS!
Keep on trollin’ Keep on breakin’ One fine day you’ll gonna be the one To make us understand Oh yeah THANKS! S O N G B Y T...
Although security is quite well-understood on higher-end embedded systems like routers and mobile phones, microcontroller security is still stuck in the dark ages of computing. The security of most contemporary connected microcontroller-based devices is on par with the security models of early networked MS-DOS systems from the 80’s. This talk presents an overview of microcontroller system security and the peculiarities of microcontroller targets to show how these can be exploited. Happy hunting!

