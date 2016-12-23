Tower defense for hackers: Layered (in-)security for microcontrollers

Although security is quite well-understood on higher-end embedded systems like routers and mobile phones, microcontroller security is still stuck in the dark ages of computing. The security of most contemporary connected microcontroller-based devices is on par with the security models of early networked MS-DOS systems from the 80’s. This talk presents an overview of microcontroller system security and the peculiarities of microcontroller targets to show how these can be exploited. Happy hunting!