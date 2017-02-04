The Internet as Quantitative Social Science Platform: Insights From a Trillion Observations Klaus Ackermann∗ Simon D Angus...
I Introduction By any measure, the internet – the physical web of ﬁbre-optic cabling connected to myriad routers, servers ...
evolution of the internet’s expansion at monthly intervals. Signiﬁcantly, given the temporal granularity and global scope ...
IV Income and Productivity Finally, we show that IP activity data can be used to predict local economic activity as well a...
Acknowledgments We thank John Heidemann and the group at the USC, PREDICT program who provided the IP Activity data and te...
Figure 1: Building the geo-located, Internet Protocol (IP) ac- tivity dataset. (a) Every user on the internet is assigned ...
Figure 2: The diﬀusion of the internet across 100 nations. Thick main curve shows the mean ﬁeld logistic diﬀusion model ﬁt...
Figure 3: Estimating global sleep duration from internet activity. Ma- chine learning was applied to average annual daily ...
Figure 4: Internet access and economic outcomes at the sub-national level. (a) GDP per capita versus IP addresses per capi...
A Related ‘big data’ social science studies A small, but rapidly growing number of studies has demonstrated the utility of...
Moreover, it is worth noting that online/oﬄine scan data is unique in one, further, and particularly striking characterist...
Figure 5: IP space utilization by month and city we apply the generic monthly scaling factor to each city month observatio...
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 Months since January 2006 0M 20M 40M 60M 80M 100M 120M 140M 160M 180M ...
Figure 8: Adjusted IP space by city and month algorithm. IPct is IP per capita in a given month, K the asymptotic limit, α...
in 2013, while South Korea is on a trajectory of IP per capita growth until 2021. Notably, Macedonia, ranked 8th in 2012 a...
El Salvador 1 48 55 -7 Medium 0.178 0.041 2002 2021 Armenia 1 83 56 27 Medium 0.151 0.104 2008 2016 China 2 70 57 13 Mediu...
Figure 9: The diﬀusion of the internet in Eastern Asia Figure 10: The diﬀusion of the internet in Europe 17
Figure 11: The diﬀusion of the internet in Latin America Figure 12: The diﬀusion of the internet in Northern Africa 18
Figure 13: The diﬀusion of the internet in Northern America Figure 14: The diﬀusion of the internet in Oceania 19
Figure 15: The diﬀusion of the internet in South Central Asia Figure 16: The diﬀusion of the internet in South Eastern Asi...
Figure 17: The diﬀusion of the internet in Sub Saharan Africa Figure 18: The diﬀusion of the internet in Western Asia 21
C Part 2: Estimating global sleep patterns by ATUS up- scaling C.1 Data The data used for the prediction of sleep is taken...
[0,1] interval. Next, for each city–year, synthetic weeks were prepared by collecting all days corresponding to each day o...
Table 2: Ranking of the feature importance according to n-fold cross validation of all 81 used metropolitan areas in the U...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Segment 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Score Detroit-Warren-Livonia, MI 2011 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 9...
0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Segment 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 Score Salt Lake City, UT 2011 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Segmen...
200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 Predicted (in Minutes) 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 Actual (inMinutes) Sleep St...
D Part 3: Internet penetration, incomes & productivity D.1 Data The underlying data is an unbalanced panel dataset for 411...
Table 3: Average predicted sleep start, sleep stop and sleep duration over the period 2006-2012 across cities and years by...
The classiﬁcation of the sectors is based on the ISIC REV.4 (International Standard Industrial Classiﬁcation of All Econom...
The estimation results are presented in Table 6, column 2. Again, the coeﬃcient is positive and statistically signiﬁcant a...
Table6:InternetPenetrationandRegionalGDP 1234567891011 OLSRegionBase1stLagExc.Hi&LoBelowAboveExc.Hi&LoExc.CHN,YearYear FEs...
D.3 Sectoral eﬀects of internet activity Figure 4 B presents the correlation coeﬃcients between internet per capita and Gr...
7. Real Estate: ISIC Rev.4 section L:Real estate activities. We follow a similar empirical strategy outlined in equation 3...
Table7:SectoralEﬀects-InternetPenetrationandGross-Value-Added(GVA)inEachSector 1234567 Prof.&Admin.PublicAdmin.,Informatio...
D.4 List of regions (AUT) Burgenland, Lower Austria, Vienna, Carinthia, Styria, Upper Austria, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vo- rarlbe...
Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Chelyabinsk Oblast, Buryat Repub- lic, Republic of Khakassia, Al...
