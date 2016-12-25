REPTILES
LA MAYORÍA SON TERRESTRES
SE REPRODUCEN POR HUEVOS
RESPIRAN A TRAVÉS DE PULMONES
SU CUERPO ESTÁ CUBIERTO POR ESCAMAS
EJEMPLOS DE REPTILES
