MAMIFEROS
•Las crías de los mamíferos crecen en el vientre de sus madres.
• Existen sólo dos mamíferos que nacen por huevos: • El ornitorrinco y el equidna.
• Las hembras de los mamíferos tienen la capacidad de producir leche para alimentar a sus crías.
•La mayoría de los mamíferos tiene su cuerpo cubierto de pelo.
•Hay mamíferos terrestres.
•Hay mamíferos acuáticos.
•Hay un mamífero volador……
×