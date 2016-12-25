HÁBITAT ACUÁTICO
 En el planeta existen varios tipos de masas de agua. Es por esto que existen diferentes hábitats acuáticos:  océanos, r...
OCEANOS Y MARES Los océanos son grandes masas de agua salada. En ellos se desarrollan diferentes tipos de seres vivos. Pe...
RÍOS  Son corrientes de agua dulce que se producen por el derretimiento de la nieve y las lluvias en las montañas.  Algu...
LAGOS Y ESTANQUES  Sus aguas pueden ser dulces o saladas y, a diferencia de los ríos, son aguas tranquilas y sin corrient...
Hábitat acuático

Ciencias naturales segundo básico

Published in: Education
Hábitat acuático

  1. 1. HÁBITAT ACUÁTICO
  2. 2.  En el planeta existen varios tipos de masas de agua. Es por esto que existen diferentes hábitats acuáticos:  océanos, ríos, lagos, lagunas, estanques y charcos.
  3. 3. OCEANOS Y MARES Los océanos son grandes masas de agua salada. En ellos se desarrollan diferentes tipos de seres vivos. Peces, mamíferos acuáticos, moluscos, crustáceos y algas, habitan en este ambiente.
  4. 4. RÍOS  Son corrientes de agua dulce que se producen por el derretimiento de la nieve y las lluvias en las montañas.  Algunas aves, como el martín pescador o el pato torrentero, se alimentan de peces, por eso viven cerca de los ríos.
  5. 5. LAGOS Y ESTANQUES  Sus aguas pueden ser dulces o saladas y, a diferencia de los ríos, son aguas tranquilas y sin corriente.  En sus orillas crecen plantas que necesitan mucha agua, como juncos y cañas. En estas plantas viven caracoles, libélulas, zancudos, sapos y ranas. Más al fondo habitan algunos tipos de peces.

