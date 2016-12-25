CAMBIOS EN EL AGUA
• Una característica del agua es que cambia al variar su temperatura. • Al aumentar su temperatura, el agua se evapora, lo...
¿Qué sucede con el frío? • Al bajar la temperatura, el agua se congela, transformándose en hielo. En la naturaleza, puedes...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cambios en el agua

53 views

Published on

Ciencias naturales segundo básico

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
53
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cambios en el agua

  1. 1. CAMBIOS EN EL AGUA
  2. 2. • Una característica del agua es que cambia al variar su temperatura. • Al aumentar su temperatura, el agua se evapora, lo que significa que se transforma en vapor. • El vapor de agua es invisible y se encuentra siempre en el aire.
  3. 3. ¿Qué sucede con el frío? • Al bajar la temperatura, el agua se congela, transformándose en hielo. En la naturaleza, puedes observar agua congelada en la nieve, los glaciares y lagos congelados en zonas muy frías. • También, si algún día hace mucho frío, puedes observar agua congelada como escarcha.

×