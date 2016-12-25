Anfibios
Su nombre significa « viviendo una doble vida»
Piel desnuda
La mayoría nacen por huevos que fueron puesto en el agua.
Mientras viven bajo el agua respiran a través de branquias.
Luego cambian su cola y forman sus patas traseras.
Ciclo de la vida rana
Anfibios chilenos Sapo Popeye Rana jaspeada Ranita de Darwin
Salamandra
Anfibios

Ciencias naturales segundo básico

Published in: Education
