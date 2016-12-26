Women's Empowerment

`
Presented by: Faheem Imtiaz Nabeel Ahmad M.Hashim Qayyum
 Introduction  Meaning  Why women empowerment  Areas of initiatives  Incredible women of Pakistan  Gender equality…....
WOMEN EMPOWERMENT It is the process, and the outcome of the process by which women challenge gender-based discrimination a...
Why Women Empowerment  It helps in promoting gender equality.  Its gives an opportunity to showcase their talents in dif...
Legal empowerment  The constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1937 ensures fundamental rights to all citizens witho...
Religious empowerment  In Surah Al-Baqarah “rights of women over men are same as men have over them in the normal course ...
Political empowerment  Quad-e-Azam said in a speech in 1944  “no nation can rise to the height of glory unless your wome...
ARFA KARIM Malala Yousufzai Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Fehmeed a Mirza
And to celebrate all of their achievements……
THANK YOU
×