Футбол (Украина) 2016 №97 "MYFOOTBALL.WS"

FOOTBALL.UA№97 (1488) 12 – 14 ДЕКАБРЯ 2016 РЕКОМЕНДОВАННАЯЦЕНА8ГРН. СМЕРТЕЛЬНАЯ СХВАТКА РОССИИ И ПОРТУГАЛИИ А ТЕПЕРЬ «ЗАРЯ...
«МАНЧЕСТЕР ЮНАЙТЕД» ПЕРЕД МАТЧЕМ С «ЗАРЕЙ» (ЛУГАНСК) НА СТАДИОНЕ «ЧЕРНОМОРЕЦ» В ОДЕССЕ 08.12.2016.
3№97 (1488) 2016 Редакционка Артем ФРАНКОВ ЛЧ: сообразить на троих? Судя по обилию на улицах соответствующихзаведений,че- ...
№97 (1488) 20164 Редакционка может, пиротехника вкупе с за- бегами на поле вовсе стала об- щимместом! Это значит – прозева...
5№97 (1488) 2016 новотнаконец-тоЛигачемпио- нов последовала примеру Лиги Европы и установила два вре- менных слота: два ма...
№97 (1488) 20166 Лига Европы 6 тур ров и синематографа Лион вы- бран местом проведения фина- лаЛигиЕвропыв2018 году.Ну а ч...
7№97 (1488) 2016 Лига Европы 6 тур на не та. «Заря» – скелет собы- тия, всё остальное наращивает- сяименнонанее. Не должно...
№97 (1488) 20168 Лига Европы 6 тур ГруппаА Фейеноорд – Фенербахче – 0:1 Гол: Соу (22). 32 000 «Фейеноорд»: Джонс – Карсдор...
9№97 (1488) 2016 Лига Европы 6 тур Хейды в штрафной «Викто- рии» наш Сергей Бойко, уда- лив защитника, который вы- нужден ...
№97 (1488) 201610 Лига Европы 6 тур И В Н П М О 1 ШАЛЬКЕ 6 5 0 1 9–3 15 2 КРАСНОДАР 6 2 1 3 8–8 7 3 ...
11№97 (1488) 2016 Лига Европы 6 тур «Шахтер» – единственный из 80‑ти участников ЛЧ и ЛЕ этого сезона, завершивший группово...
