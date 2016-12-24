Pitch deck

Big Wave Games
대중들은 비슷한 게임에 싫증을 느끼고 있다. 출처 : IGAWORKS, 2016 상반기 Google Play 게임 카테고리 결산 보고서 (2016) 출처 : onlifezone, [설문] 내가 느끼는, "모바일게임"의 ...
레이싱 장르 개발 다양한 문화는 기획 소재
RC CAR 소재비슷한 게임성 꾸준한 관심
중 일부 출처 : IGAWORKS, 2016 상반기 Google Play 게임 카테고리 결산 보고서 (2016) 출처 : App Annie, Google Play 레이싱 카테고리 새 무료 차트 (2016.12.24) 출...
10/20/30대 남성 유저가 주 타겟층 출처 : WISEAPP, 월간 레이싱 장르 통계 (2016.11)
IP(지적재산권) 경쟁 속에서 살아남아야 한다.
간단한 조작 / 역동적인 카메라 연출 / 험로 맵 현재 개발 진행 중인 Extreme Off-Road 4X4 Racing 스크린샷
게임 시스템 간략 개요도 메인 화면 싱글 플레이 싱글 AI 대전 멀티 플레이 실시간 대전 PEER TO PEER 방 생성 라이센스
현금화 방향 무료 유저 광고 (Ads) 골드 예상 수익 유료 유저 구매 (IAP) 차량 골드 라이센스
감사합니다.
